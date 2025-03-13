Pettersson 3-point night, Lankinen’s 20 saves and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 4-3 in OT over Calgary Flames 

The Vancouver Canucks pulled out a gutsy 4-3 win in the shootout over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday night at Scotiabank Saddledome. Conor Garland scored the winner in the fourth round of the shootout to pull the Canucks even with the Flames for the final playoff spot in the Western Conference.

Ad

Pius Suter, Jake DeBrusk (PPG) and Elias Petterson scored for the Canucks. Meanwhile, Jonathan Huberdeau had two goals for the Flames with Nazem Kadri getting the other tally for the Flames.

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Vancouver Canucks won over the Calgary Flames on Wednesday.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks won 4-3 in overtime against Calgary Flames

#3. Team resilience

Ad

Trending

The Vancouver Canucks showed their resilience on Wednesday night after giving up a 2-1 lead in the second period to head into the dressing down 3-2 after 40 minutes. However, the Canucks pressured in the third period, eventually getting the equalizer from Elias Pettersson.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Pettersson popped home a loose puck for his 14th of the season to tie the game and send the affair into overtime. Pettersson also scored in the shootout to help the Canucks get the crucial two points.

#2. Lankinen’s 20 saves

Kevin Lankinen started on back-to-back nights for the Vancouver Canucks. On Tuesday night, Lankinen started in the Canucks’ 4-2 to the Montreal Canadiens. But instead of going to backup Arturs Silovs in the second leg of the back-to-back set, coach Rick Tocchet went with Lankinen.

Ad

In the end, Lankinen made 20 saves on the night including two tremendous saves in the shootout round to lift the Canucks past the Flames. Lankinen got his 23rd win of the season in 41 games played. He’s posted a 2.54 GAA and .905 SV%, softening the loss of Vezina-caliber goalie Thatcher Demko.

#1. Elias Pettersson’s three-point night

Elias Pettersson has caught fire of late, scoring in three of his last four games. But on Wednesday night, Pettersson registered three points (1G, 2A), notching the crucial game-tying goal in the third period. Pettersson has been the focus of criticism due to his lack of production, particularly following the J.T. Miller trade.

Ad

However, Pettersson seems to have rekindled his scoring touch, fast-becoming the Canucks’ undisputed leader. The Canucks need Pettersson to continue carrying the offense as they look to earn a playoff berth this season.

The Canucks will have a couple of days off before taking on the Chicago Blackhawks at home on Saturday night in another crucial game with playoff implications.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama