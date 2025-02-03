Pettersson fails to lead, costly turnover and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 3-2 in OT to Detroit Red Wings

The Vancouver Canucks lost a tough 3-2 game in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday night at Rogers Arena. Alex DeBrincat scored with less than a minute to go in overtime to give the Red Wings the extra point on the night.

Pius Suter and Filip Chytil got the goals for the Vancouver Canucks. Meanwhile, DeBrincat scored twice with Ben Chiarot getting the other tally for the Detroit Red Wings.

So, let’s take a closer look at the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost in overtime against the Detroit Red Wings.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost in overtime to Detroit Red Wings

#3 No power play opportunities

The Vancouver Canucks played somewhat of an unusual game as they failed to get a power play opportunity. The Red Wings played a disciplined game, avoiding the penalty box on the night. As such, the Canucks did not get a chance to use their power play to impact the scoreboard.

On the flipside, the Canucks took just one penalty, promptly killing it off. That performance was effective as the Canucks avoided taking too many penalties, while making short work of the one they did take.

Unfortunately, the Canucks power play did not get the chance to make a difference in the game.

#2 Costly turnover

The Vancouver Canucks ultimately lost the game on a costly turnover in overtime. With the extra frame drawing to a close, a botched pass attempt deep in the Detroit zone led to the Red Wings coming back the other way. With the Canucks unable to stop the rush, Alex DeBrincat took a neat pass from Lucas Raymond to end the game.

Here’s a look at the goal:

Newly acquired Filip Chytil bobbled the puck at the side of the net, allowing the Red Wings to steal the puck and head on a rush chance. Chytil did not get back into the play, allowing DeBrincat to skate in all alone and score the game-winning goal.

#1 Pettersson failed to lead team

Elias Pettersson failed to lead the Canucks on Sunday night. Pettersson is now the default top-line center with J.T. Miller shipped off to the New York Rangers. But against the Red Wings, Pettersson did not make a difference in the game.

Pettersson played nearly 19 minutes over 23 shifts. He failed to register on the scoresheet despite getting four shots on goal. Pettersson will need to be the number-one scorer on the team now that he has become the team’s most talented center.

The Canucks will be back on the ice on Tuesday night as they take on the Colorado Avalanche in what is anticipated to be a highly entertaining game.

