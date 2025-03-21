Pettersson’s costly turnover, team gassed, and more: 3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost 4-3 in OT St. Louis Blues

The Vancouver Canucks lost a close 4-3 overtime game against the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night at the Enterprise Center. Philip Broberg ended the game at the 3:42 mark to lift the Blues past the Canucks and into the second wild card spot in the Western Conference.

Brock Boeser scored twice for the Vancouver Canucks, with Kiefer Sherwood adding the other tally for Vancouver. Meanwhile, Zack Bolduc, Tyler Tucker, and Dylan Holloway scored in addition to Broberg’s game-winner.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Vancouver Canucks lost in overtime to the St. Louis Blues on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Vancouver Canucks lost to St. Louis Blues

#3 Lack of depth scoring

The Vancouver Canucks’ top players stepped up on Thursday night against the Blues. Brock Boeser got two goals, Elias Pettersson two assists, with Quinn Hughes and Filip Hronek also registering assists.

However, it was the Canucks’ depth scoring that was a letdown as key role players like Conor Garland, Pius Suter, and Jake DeBrusk could not find the back of the net. As the season winds down and games get tighter, the Canucks will need to get more scoring from their depth players if they are to clinch a playoff berth.

#2 Team gassed

The Vancouver Canucks played their fourth game in six nights on Thursday. The Canucks played a back-to-back set over the weekend, defeating the Chicago Blackhawks and Utah Hockey Club. Then, the Canucks pounded the Winnipeg Jets but seemingly ran out of gas against the Blues.

The lack of energy was evident as the Canucks managed just 18 shots on goal. Despite making a late push to tie the game, the Canucks could not muster much in overtime. Ultimately, the Canucks could not finish the comeback, surrendering the overtime winner and the second wildcard spot.

#1 Pettersson’s costly turnover

Evidence of the fatigued Canucks was on display in Elias Pettersson’s costly turnover in overtime. As the Canucks attempted to enter the Blues’ zone, Pettersson bobbled the puck at the blue line, allowing the Blues to come the other way.

The miscue led to a 2-on-1 where Philip Broberg notched the game-winner. Here’s a look at the goal:

The steal by Dylan Holloway turned into a lead pass to Blues captain Brayden Schenn, who then made a great cross-ice feed to Broberg. Broberg made a great play to beat Kevin Lankinen for the game-winner.

The Canucks will get Friday night off before taking on the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night.

