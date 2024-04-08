Pittsburgh Penguins vs Toronto Maple Leafs: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | April 8th, 2024

The Pittsburgh Penguins are on the road to play the Toronto Maple Leafs on Monday, April 8 at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be streamed on ESPN+ and looks to be an intriguing matchup.

Pittsburgh enters the game with a record of 36-30-11, good for ninth place in the West, and the Penguins are chasing down the final playoff spot. Pittsburgh is coming off a 5-4 win over the Tampa Bay Lightning, which was their fourth-straight win.

The Penguins have been led by Sidney Crosby who has 85 points, while Evgeni Malkin has 62 points, Erik Karlsson has 51 points, Bryan Rust has 51 points, and Kris Letang has 49 points.

Toronto, meanwhile, is 44-23-9 and in third place in the Atlantic Division while already having a playoff spot locked in. The Leafs are coming off a 4-2 win over the Montreal Canadiens, bouncing back after a 4-1 loss to the Lightning.

The Leafs have been led by Auston Matthews, who has 100 points, while William Nylander has 96 points, Mitch Marner has 77, John Tavares has 59 points, and Morgan Reilly has 53 points.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs: Head-to-head & key numbers

Pittsburgh is 1-1 against Toronto this season, with the home team winning both games.

The Penguins are allowing 2.95 goals per game which ranks 12th.

Toronto is 21-14-3 with a +12 goal differential at home.

Pittsburgh is averaging 3.03 goals per game which ranks 20th.

The Maple Leafs are allowing 3.09 goals per game which ranks 17th.

The Penguins are 15-17-7 on the road with a -5 goal differential.

Toronto is averaging 3.62 goals per game which ranks third in the NHL.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs: Odds & Prediction

The Pittsburgh Penguins are +136 underdogs while the Toronto Maple Leafs are -162 favorites, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Pittsburgh is on a hot streak and is one point back of the Red Wings for the final wild-card spot. The Penguins have been playing well as of late, but Pittsburgh has struggled on the road this season, while Toronto has been solid at home.

The Leafs offense should continue their success here and get a win to remain in the third spot in the Atlantic. Toronto looked good with their new look lines on Saturday and the offense will continue to buzz here.

Prediction: Toronto 4, Pittsburgh 2.

Penguins vs. Maple Leafs: Betting tips

Tip 1: Toronto to win -162.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals -115.

Tip 3: Auston Matthews over 4.5 shots on goal -105.

Tip 4: Max Domi over 0.5 points +114.

