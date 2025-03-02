Rangers lineup tonight: New York’s projected lineup for game against the Nashville Predators | Mar. 2 2025

Tonight, the New York Rangers will look to get back in the win column when they collide with the Nashville Predators. After posting back-to-back wins this week, defeating the Penguins on Sunday and the Islanders on Tuesday in the "Battle for New York," the team lost 3-2 to the Maple Leafs on Friday.

With its latest loss, New York is sitting on a 29-26-4 record this season while battling for a wild card spot in a competitive Eastern Conference with teams like the Red Wings, the Blue Jackets, the Senators and the Bruins.

On the flip side, Nashville is heading into tonight's game knowing that its chances of making a run at a wild card spot in the playoffs are almost completely nonexistent.

New York Rangers projected lines

Forwards

Artemi Panarin - Vincent Trocheck - Alexis Lafrenière Will Cuylle - JT Miller - Mika Zibanejad Jimmy Vesey - Sam Carrick - Reilly Smith Brennan Othmann - Jonny Brodzinski - Matt Rempe

Defense

K'Andre Miller - Will Borgen Ryan Lindgren - Urho Vaakanainen Zac Jones - Braden Schneider

Goalies

Igor Shesterkin Jonathan Quick

Powerplay

JT Miller, Vincent Trocheck, Alexis Lafrenière, Mika Zibanejad, Artemi Panarin Will Cuylle, Jonny Brodzinski, Reilly Smith, K'Andre Miller, Zac Jones

Penalty Kill

Mika Zibanejad, Sam Carrick, Ryan Lindgren, Braden Schneider Vincent Trocheck, Brennan Othmann, K'Andre Miller, Will Borgen

Looking at the previous meeting between the Rangers and Predators this season, as well as upcoming games on New York's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Rangers and the Predators, Nashville is riding a bit of momentum, knowing that the last time the two played, back in December, they won 2-0.

The game marked the first of two regular-season meetings between these two teams, with tonight's game being the second and final regular-season game between the two.

Following tonight's game, the Rangers will head home to host the Islanders in the second installment of their Battle for New York on Monday. From there, the team will host the Washington Capitals on Wednesday before hitting the road for a game with the Senators on Saturday.

