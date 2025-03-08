Ranking Top 5 Stanley Cup contenders after blockbuster 2025 NHL trade deadline feat. Dallas Stars 

It was a busy day across the National Hockey League, as the 2025 Trade Deadline is now in the books with several notable deals having been made.

But now that the dust has settled, who are the top contenders for the Stanley Cup thanks to their new players?

Ranking Top 5 Stanley Cup contenders after blockbuster 2025 NHL trade deadline

#1. Dallas Stars

The Stars landed the top prize on the market, acquiring Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and then extending him.

Simply put, it was an absolute masterclass by Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill to not only acquire one of the best forwards in the game, but to sign him to an eight-year extension at a discount of his reported asking price of $14 million per season.

As if that weren't enough, Nill also locked up budding star forward Wyatt Johnston to a five-year contract.

The Stars are now easily the favorites to not only come out of the Western Conference, but to win the Stanley Cup.

#2. Florida Panthers

The defending champions have no intention of giving up the Stanley Cup without a fight. Late last week, the Panthers acquired defenseman Seth Jones from the Chicago Blackhawks.

Earlier today, they wowed hockey fans everywhere by trading for Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand.

Panthers GM Bill Zito announced loud and clear that they fully intend to defend their title of last year, and they have as good a chance as any to once again come out of the East.

#3. Tampa Bay Lightning

The Lightning, who were felled in the opening round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last season by the Panthers, have re-loaded.

They've brought former Cup-winner Yanni Gourde back into the fold along with Oliver Bjorkstrand; they also continue to get great production out of first-year Lightning forward Jake Guentzel.

#4. Colorado Avalanche

The Avalanche may have traded away Mikko Rantanen earlier this season, but they're getting good production out of Martin Necas, whom they received from Carolina in return.

Among the other new faces in the Rocky Mountains include former 30-goal scorer Brock Nelson from the New York Islanders, along with Charlie Coyle from the Boston Bruins; they also picked up Ryan Lindgren and Jimmy Vesey from the New York Rangers.

The Avalanche appear set to make a deep run at the Cup this season.

#5. Toronto Maple Leafs

While the Maple Leafs haven't had much recent success in the postseason, they're hoping to change the refrain this season.

They picked up defenseman Brandon Carlo from the Bruins along with forward Scott Laughton from the Philadelphia Flyers, adding valuable depth to a core that already includes Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares.

