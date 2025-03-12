  • home icon
  Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | March 12 2025

Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | March 12 2025

By Evan Bell
Modified Mar 12, 2025 17:22 GMT
NHL: Carolina Hurricanes at Detroit Red Wings - Source: Imagn
Looking at the Detroit Red Wings projected lines for tonight's game against the Buffalo Sabres (Image credit: Imagn)

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday as they look to snap a six-game skid. After narrowly missing the postseason last year, Detroit entered this season eager to clinch a playoff berth. Right now, however, the team owns the longest active losing streak in the NHL with six straight.

On Monday, the team dropped a narrow 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, pushing its record on the season to 30-28-6. Heading into tonight's game, Detroit is sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, who are tied for fifth place.

With four points separating it from the second wild-card spot in the East, if Detroit wants to make a run at the postseason, it will have to get back in the win column sooner rather than later.

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

  1. Elmer Soderblom - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond
  2. Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane
  3. Craig Smith - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko
  4. Michael Rasmussen - Tyler Motte - Dominik Shine

Defense

  1. Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider
  2. Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson
  3. Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies

  • Cam Talbot
  • Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

  • Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond
  • Marco Kasper, JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson
Penalty Kill

  1. JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Albert Johansson, Moritz Seider
  2. JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Sabres, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Sabres, Detroit is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

On FanDuel, Detroit is a -142 favorite, while Buffalo is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Detroit is a -148 favorite, while Buffalo is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $142 bet on Detroit as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Buffalo as the underdogs could win $118 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will hit the road for a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to wrap up the week. From there, the team will return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, before hitting the road once more, this time for a four-game stretch.

