Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit’s projected lineup for game against the Buffalo Sabres | March 12 2025

The Detroit Red Wings will host the Buffalo Sabres on Wednesday as they look to snap a six-game skid. After narrowly missing the postseason last year, Detroit entered this season eager to clinch a playoff berth. Right now, however, the team owns the longest active losing streak in the NHL with six straight.

Ad

On Monday, the team dropped a narrow 2-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators, pushing its record on the season to 30-28-6. Heading into tonight's game, Detroit is sitting in seventh place in the Atlantic Division, two points behind the Montreal Canadiens and Boston Bruins, who are tied for fifth place.

With four points separating it from the second wild-card spot in the East, if Detroit wants to make a run at the postseason, it will have to get back in the win column sooner rather than later.

Ad

Trending

Detroit Red Wings projected lines

Note: Lines subject to change.

Forwards

Elmer Soderblom - Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond Alex DeBrincat - Marco Kasper - Patrick Kane Craig Smith - JT Compher - Vladimir Tarasenko Michael Rasmussen - Tyler Motte - Dominik Shine

Defense

Ben Chiarot - Moritz Seider Simon Edvinsson - Albert Johansson Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies

Cam Talbot

Petr Mrazek

Powerplay

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Moritz Seider, Lucas Raymond

Marco Kasper, JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Ad

Penalty Kill

JT Compher, Michael Rasmussen, Albert Johansson, Moritz Seider JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Ben Chiarot, Justin Holl

Looking at the odds for tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Sabres, as well as upcoming games on Detroit's schedule

Heading into tonight's game between the Red Wings and the Sabres, Detroit is sitting as a slight betting favorite on most major sportsbooks.

Ad

On FanDuel, Detroit is a -142 favorite, while Buffalo is a +118 underdog. Meanwhile, over on DraftKings, Detroit is a -148 favorite, while Buffalo is a +124 underdog.

Based on the latest lines, it would take a $142 bet on Detroit as the favorite to win $100 on FanDuel, in addition to the original bet. On the flip side, a $100 bet on Buffalo as the underdogs could win $118 in addition to the original bet.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will hit the road for a game against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday to wrap up the week. From there, the team will return home to host the Vegas Golden Knights on Sunday, before hitting the road once more, this time for a four-game stretch.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama