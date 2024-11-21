Red Wings lineup tonight: Detroit's projected lineup for game against New York Islanders | Nov. 21, 2024

Tonight, the Detroit Red Wings will face off with the New York Islanders in their first of two games at home. After losing three straight, and four of the last five, Detroit will be looking to get back in the win column as it hopes to move up the Atlantic Division's standings. Currently, the team is ranked seventh with a 7-9-2 record and 16 points.

While Detroit is heading into tonight's game after losing three in a row, the Islanders will be looking to bounce back from a two-game skid of their own. Currently, the team is in fifth place in a stacked Metropolitan Division led by the 13-4-1 Washington Capitals.

Leading up to tonight's game, the Red Wings have a clean bill of health, with the only player on their injury report being winger Tim Gettinger, who has been on the non-roster injured reserve list since early October with an undisclosed ailment.

Ahead of tonight's game, the Red Wings lines are projected to be as follows:

Forwards:

LW Vladimir Tarasenko - C Dylan Larkin - RW Lucas Raymond LW Alex DeBrincat - C Marco Kasper - RW Patrick Kane LW Michael Rasmussen - C Andrew Copp - RW Christian Fischer LW Tyler Motte - C JT Compher - RW Jonatan Berggren

Defense:

Simon Edvinsson - Moritz Seider Ben Chiarot - Jeff Petry Erik Gustafsson - Justin Holl

Goalies:

Cam Talbot

Alex Lyon

Powerplay:

Alex DeBrincat, Dylan Larkin, Patrick Kane, Lucas Raymond, Mortiz Seider JT Compher, Marco Kasper, Andrew Copp, Vladimir Tarasenko, Erik Gustafsson

Penalty Kill:

Andrew Copp, Christian Fischer, Simon Edvinsson, Moritz Seider Dylan Larkin, Michael Rasmussen, Ben Chiarot, Jeff Petry

Looking at the odds for tonight's New York Islanders vs. Detroit Red Wings game as well as upcoming games on the Red Wings schedule

Ahead of tonight's game between Detroit and New York, NHL fans seem to be pretty split right down the middle regarding who they think will get the win.

On DraftKings, the Islanders have -115 odds to win, while the Red Wings have -105 odds to win. The odds are similar to those seen on FanDuel, where the Islanders are -120 favorites, and the Red Wings have -100 odds to win.

To simplify these numbers using the FanDuel numbers as a reference, it would take a $120 bet on the Islanders as the favorites to win $100, while a $100 bet on Detroit would win $100.

Of course, these odds are likely to change between now and puck drop based on how fans around the league are betting.

Following tonight's game, Detroit will host the Boston Bruins on Saturday before then hitting the road for a rematch with the Islanders on Monday.

From there, the team will return home for a three-game stretch that will see them host the Flames on Wednesday, the Devils on Nov. 29 and the Canucks on Dec. 1.

