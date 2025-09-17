NHL Rumor: Insider links Connor Ingram exit to Utah Mammoth's interest in signing Carter Hart

Connor Ingram will not attend the Utah Mammoth's training camp. He was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program in August after entering it in March. Ingram is in the last year of his three-year $5,850,000 contract signed with the Arizona Coyotes.Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong said the team plans to place him on waivers.&quot;We’ll at some point in time put him through waivers,&quot; Armstrong said in a statement on Wednesday, via NHL.com.This raised talk about Utah's interest in Carter Hart, as NHL insider David Pagnotta reported that it is among the teams interested.&quot;Also of note, Utah is among the teams interested in Carter Hart,&quot; Pagnotta tweeted on Wednesday.Hart was reinstated by the NHL on Thursday, and he can sign with a team after Oct. 15. He has not played since the 2018 Hockey Canada case. Hart was found not guilty as a judge said there was not enough evidence against him and dropped the charges.He previously played for Philadelphia, but Flyers GM Daniel Briere's statement from Tuesday indicated Hart's desire to play for a new team.&quot;His (Hart's) representative, Judd Moldaver, has reached out,&quot; Briere said. &quot;And kind of told us that in light of everything that happened in the last year and a half with Carter, they felt, Carter felt, that it was better for them to look for a fresh start.&quot;Hart showed talent early with Philadelphia, finishing his rookie year with 16 wins and a .917 save percentage. He followed it up with another strong season with a 24-13-0 record. Some teams see Hart as a possible option to strengthen their goaltending, with six seasons of experience, and has room to develop into a star.Considering Hart's potential and Connor Ingram's departure, Utah could reach out to him.Utah GM's take on Connor Ingram's future optionsConnor Ingram played 22 games for Utah last season and had a 9-8-4 record with a 3.27 goals-against average. His save percentage was .882, below his career average. Ingram has appeared in 102 NHL games with Nashville, Arizona and the Mammoth.Utah general manager Bill Armstrong talked about his future options on Wednesday.&quot;Through that (waiver) process, he will either get a chance to play for another NHL team, or he will go to an (American Hockey League) team,&quot; Armstrong said, via NHL.com. &quot;But at the end of the day, he will be playing, and that's what we're so excited for.&quot;With Ingram leaving, the Mammoth will likely have Karel Vejmelka and Vitek Vanecek as their goalie tandem.