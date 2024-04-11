NHL Rumors: 3 teams emerge as potential destinations for Dakota Joshua during offseason

Vancouver Canucks forward Dakota Joshua is having a breakout season with 16 goals and 30 points in 59 games. The soon-to-be unrestricted free agent could be poised for a big payday this summer if the Canucks don't re-sign him.

Several teams could show interest in the winger if he hits the open market.

Here are 3 potential teams for Dakota Joshua as per NHL Trade Rumors:

1. Detroit Red Wings

The Red Wings are building an exciting young core but could use more depth in their top nine. The 6’3” Joshua would provide physicality and bolster their attack, making Detroit an intriguing potential landing spot.

The Wings have ample cap space to make a competitive offer if Joshua becomes available. Adding the 27-year-old would give Detroit another skilled power forward alongside Lucas Raymond and Jakub Vrana.

2. Pittsburgh Penguins

With the Penguins looking to rebuild around Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel, Joshua could be an affordable secondary scoring option.

Pittsburgh value grit and physical play, which Joshua provides despite chipping in offensively. The Pens are tight against the cap but could open space with trades.

3. Philadelphia Flyers

Though still rebuilding, the Flyers are progressing and need to supplement their young core. Dakota Joshua would provide a power element on the wing and chip in offensively.

Philadelphia like pairing skill with toughness, making the well-rounded Joshua a potential target. The Flyers have ample cap room to sign him.

Canucks go down 3-4 in overtime against Arizona Coyotes

The Vancouver Canucks fell 3-4 in overtime to the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday night at Rogers Arena.

The Coyotes struck first in the second period when Josh Brown scored on a rebound at 5:46 to give Arizona a 1-0 advantage. However, the Canucks responded quickly with J.T. Miller tying the game at 1-1 just over 13 minutes later at 18:32.

Late in the second period, Vladislav Kolyachonok, who was recently called up from the AHL, put the Coyotes back in front 2-1 after his shot deflected off Canucks forward Dakota Joshua and got past goaltender Silovs at 19:28.

Early in the third, Dylan Guenther extended Arizona's lead to 3-1 with a one-timer from the edge of the crease at 1:55, capitalizing on a turnover by Quinn Hughes.

The Canucks rallied, with Conor Garland bringing Vancouver within one at 11:18. Garland fired a quick shot over Karel Vejmelka's glove off a pass from Nils Hoglander to make it 3-2.

On a Canucks power play at 16:18, Elias Pettersson tied the game 3-3, beating Vejmelka's glove side from the right face-off dot.

However, rookie Logan Cooley sealed the 4-3 victory for Arizona at 4:51 after finishing a backdoor pass from Guenther.

The Canucks (48-22-9) next face the Edmonton Oilers (48-24-5) on Saturday at Rogers Place.