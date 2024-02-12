NHL Rumors: Insider reveals Penguins' price over possible Jake Guentzel trade

The Pittsburgh Penguins may consider trading their forward, Jake Guentzel, ahead of the March 8 trade deadline. Since the Penguins are currently not in a playoff spot, they may explore the possibility of trading Guentzel, who is set to become a free agent after the season.

Guentzel will be a highly sought-after option for playoff-bound teams, but the Penguins are hoping to get the same package that the Philadelphia Flyers got for Claude Giroux.

“Dubas is sitting there, he’s saying, look, if you want Guentzel, I want the Giroux deal," Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman said on his 32Thoughts Podcast.

The Flyers traded Giroux to the Florida Panthers in exchange for first- and third-round draft picks, as well as Owen Tippett. Giroux left in free agency, as the Panthers paid a high price for a single playoff appearance.

Guentzel has scored 51 points in 49 games this season.

Dubas isn't sure the Penguins will be sellers at deadline

Although the Pittsburgh Penguins are currently 23-19-7 and seven points out of a playoff spot, general manager Kyle Dubas still isn't convinced they are sellers at the deadline, which would include trading Jake Guentzel.

“So, we have to make great use of this next stretch, all of which leads us into the trade deadline (on March 8) – which I know is a big topic locally, and throughout the league as well,” Penguins President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas said, via the team website.

“So, for me now, this next month and how we come out of the break, (it’s about) whether we show that consistency that we've talked about so much throughout the year. Because when we're at our best, we show that we're right there with anybody, we can play with anybody, and really take it to anybody," he added.

"But there's been too many other times where we don't have that night in and night out. It’s time for us now to show, this is who we are, we're going to impose ourselves every night.”

Along with Guentzel, Jeff Carter and goalie Alex Nedeljkovic could be traded should Dubas decide the Penguins will be sellers at the deadline.

Pittsburgh is set to host the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, while the Penguins have 12 more games before the March 8 trade deadline.