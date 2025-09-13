NHL Rumors: Kevin Weekes drops much-awaited update on Anthony Stolarz-Maple Leafs extension talks

The Toronto Maple Leafs and impending UFA netminder Anthony Stolarz are reportedly pulling out all the stops to figure out an extension. According to insider Kevin Weekes, the Leafs and Stolarz are “leaving no stone unturned” in their efforts to keep the 31-year-old in Toronto.Stolarz joined the Maple Leafs last summer as a free agent. He signed a two-year, $5 million deal after serving as Sergei Bobrovsky’s backup in Florida. Stolarz had a fantastic first season, playing 34 regular-season contests, sporting a 2.14 GAA and a .926 SV%. He followed that up with an impressive playoff run, appearing in seven games and posting a 2.19 GAA and .901 SV%.The New Jersey native led the Maple Leafs to a second-round appearance where they pushed the Florida Panthers to seven games. Unfortunately, Stolarz left mid-way through Game 1 against Florida due to a concussion.Stolarz’s impressive performance prompted Weekes to state the following:“In speaking to involved parties, I’m told both sides are leaving no stone unturned in their discussions towards a potential extension for G Stolarz, who was among the Top 5 for several goaltender metrics the last 2 seasons.”Anthony Stolarz was in the Vezina Trophy conversation for a fair chunk of last season. However, he missed about a month due to a knee injury. Upon his return, he firmly entrenched himself as Toronto’s starter.This season, he’ll be splitting duties with Joseph Woll. The tandem could be among the league’s best in 2025-26.Anthony Stolarz spent the summer working on conditioningAnthony Stolarz missed time in the postseason due to a concussion - Source: ImagnAnthony Stolarz’s offseason has been invested in building his strength and conditioning ahead of another grueling NHL season. After overcoming the concussion that pushed him out of the Leafs’ playoff run last spring, Stolarz is now focused on building his stamina.During an appearance on Toronto Sports Rush on August 14, the Leafs netminder discussed how he spent his summer working on building his strength and stamina.Stolarz stated:“The biggest thing I've been focusing on this summer is getting as much cardio and strength into my body as I can. It's not ideal, but at the end of the day, I think it's made me a stronger person mentally; just being able to overcome that adversity. Five or six years ago, people were counting me out, and maybe I was counting myself out at that time. Just being able to overcome that and be in the position I'm in now, I'm extremely grateful for that.”Stolarz was a second-round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in the 2012 NHL Draft. However, he never really caught on with the Flyers. He spent a season with the Edmonton Oilers before moving on to the Anaheim Ducks.He was essentially an afterthought in Anaheim before landing with the Florida Panthers in 2023-24. He had a stellar season as a backup in Florida, winning a Stanley Cup. He translated that success into an opportunity to be a starting goalie with the Toronto Maple Leafs.Anthony Stolarz has taken that opportunity and run with it. He’ll be counted on to lead the Maple Leafs back to the playoffs this upcoming season. Hopefully, he can remain healthy in the postseason as the club looks to finally get over the proverbial playoff hump.