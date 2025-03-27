NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs prioritizing Mitch Marner's re-signing over John Tavares & $775,000 center's contract offer

The Toronto Maple Leafs are focusing on re-signing Mitch Marner before deciding on other contracts. NHL insider Nick Kypreos reported that pending free agents John Tavares and Steven Lorentz will have to wait. The team wants to save cap space for Marner or possible replacements.

"It ‘sounds like’ pending unrestricted free agents John Tavares and Steven Lorentz will have to wait until the offseason for any contract offers from the Leafs if they are to stay." Kypreos said, as quoted by Leafs latest on X.

"The Leafs top priority remains leaving enough cap space to either re-sign Mitch Marner or bring in one or two players as suitable replacements."

Marner’s six-year, $65.41 million contract ends after this season. He will become a free agent if the Leafs don’t re-sign him. Marner could ask for around $12 million per season on his next deal.

Marner has scored 22 goals and 64 assists this season for 86 points with a rating of +7. He has stepped up during critical moments like when captain Auston Matthews was injured.

Tavares is also showing his longevity with another 30-goal season, making it the seventh of his NHL career. But despite his performance, his future with the Leafs is uncertain.

Also, before the start of this season, he had to relinquish the Maple Leafs captaincy to allow Auston Matthews to take the role. With the salary cap in mind, Toronto may not be able to keep both Marner and Tavares.

Lorentz, who signed a one-year, $775,000 deal last October, has also not received an extension offer. He has played 69 games this season scoring 16 points, including six goals. He contributed to Florida’s 2024 Stanley Cup win before joining Toronto.

But it seems the Maple Leafs are focused on their decision to get Mitch Marner inked first. They must manage their salary cap carefully while keeping their top players.

Craig Berube praised William Nylander’s performance in Maple Leafs’ 7-2 win over the Flyers

The Toronto Maple Leafs won 7-2 against the Philadelphia Flyers at Scotiabank Arena on Tuesday. Ryan Poehling scored first for the Flyers, but John Tavares tied the game at 10:37 after a pass from William Nylander. Later, Nylander made it 2-1 at 15:11 on a power play.

Bobby McMann scored at 1:45 of the second period and Tavares made it 4-1 with another goal. Nylander completed his 40th goal at 11:55, taking the score to 5-1. David Kampf extended the lead to 6-1, but Sean Couturier cut the lead to 6-2. Max Domi made it 7-2 at 11:32 of the third period.

Coach Craig Berube praised Nylander’s defense and transition play.

“I thought Willy tonight, the goals are one thing, but for me, tonight I thought he checked really well, he was on top of things,” Berube said (via NHL.com). “...He was solid tonight all around.”

Nylander said he is just doing his job:

“I’m just trying to do what I’m paid to do, that’s it."

The Maple Leafs will next play against the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at 10:30 p.m. EDT.

