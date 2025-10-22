  • home icon
  • NHL
  • Utah Hockey Club
  • NHL Rumors: Utah eyeing to ‘mimic’ $3.3B franchise’s approach to lock-in Logan Cooley long-term

NHL Rumors: Utah eyeing to ‘mimic’ $3.3B franchise’s approach to lock-in Logan Cooley long-term

By Abhilasha Aditi
Published Oct 22, 2025 16:36 GMT
NHL: Utah Mammoth at Colorado Avalanche - Source: Imagn
Utah Mammoth considers adopting Canadiens’ “take-less” salary model for Logan Cooley and Key players (image credit: IMAGN)

The Utah Mammoth are looking at how the Montreal Canadiens manage their contracts. The Habs use a "take-less" model where players accept slightly smaller salaries to help the team manage its cap space. Utah is interested in following a similar plan for Logan Cooley and other future signings, believing it could help the franchise keep key players long-term.

Ad

NHL insider David Pagnotta revealed this on Sunday.

"Utah has looked at what the Montreal Canadiens, I think a few teams have, quite frankly, are looking at what the Canadians have done with some of their top guys," Pagnotta said, via "The Sheet with Jeff Marek."
"Not necessarily from a limit perspective, but everyone's going to take a smidge less, because we're going to keep this unit together for an extended period of time."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The team's model started with Nick Suzuki’s contract, which carries an average annual value of $7.875 million. The Canadiens, worth $3.3 billion according to Sportico, have also signed Lane Hutson ($8.85 million AAV) and Noah Dobson ($9.5 million AAV) to long-term deals. They took less money to help the team’s salary structure.

"Lane Hutson, taking less in order to stick around, and in the grand scheme of things, 150-250 grand you're saving per year on an AAV," Pagnotta said. "But you get 10 guys doing that, that's a decent amount of cap space to utilize moving forward.
Ad
"I think Utah wants to kind of mimic that in their own form, and if the bar is set with a guy like Logan Cooley, whom they anticipate being their primary weapon, he's going to be one of their top guys consistently for years on end."
Ad

Cooley is in the final year of his rookie contract and will become a restricted free agent after the 2025-26 campaign. He had 65 points last season, including 25 goals. Cooley is playing on the second line with JJ Peterka and Dylan Guenther, and the Mammoth expects him to lead the offense this year.

Bissonnette speculated on Logan Cooley's contract with Utah

Paul Bissonnette spoke about Logan Cooley’s contract talks with the Uath Mammoth on Oct. 10. He said Mammoth general manager Bill Armstrong often makes low first offers, but Cooley deserves around $10.5 million per season.

Ad
"I think he (Cooley) should be in the $10.5 (million) range," Bissonnette said, via the "Spittin’ Chiclets" podcast. "For what people think his projections are, they need to lock him up to an eight-year deal."

Utah missed the playoffs last season with a 38-31-13 record; however, the team hopes Cooley’s growth can push them into the postseason.

About the author
Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha Aditi

Abhilasha is an NHL writer at Sportskeeda. Holding a Bachelor of Business Administration degree, her interest in writing hockey was piqued after watching an NHL skills video on YouTube. The 2023 Stanley Cup Finale series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers was among the most iconic games she has seen and it left an impact on her.

Her reporting strengths include covering news stories and following stars like McDavid, Matthews and Alex Ovechkin, among others.

Abhilasha is a huge fan of the Edmonton Oilers and Colorado Avalanche because of their skilled forwards, while her favorite players include Wayne Gretzky, Auston Matthews, Connor McDavid, Sidney Crosby and Connor Bedard. For her, John Tortorella is the greatest coach ever.

Abhilasha has over 3 years of experience writing content for different products and websites, along with handling social media content for various brands. She values using credible sources when writing and likes to identify fake and false narratives.

Abhilasha’s hobbies include spiritual reading, staying updated on the latest makeup trends, fitness and exploring new destinations through travel.

Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama

Quick Links

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications