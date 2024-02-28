NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims asking price for veteran blueliners like Matt Dumba, Chris Tanev already set

The trade deadline is less than 10 days away, and the hunt for quality blue-liners has not ended. Matt Dumba (Arizona Coyotes), Chris Tanev (Calgary Flames), and Sean Walker (Philadelphia Flyers) are on the radar of quite a few clubs.

Some clubs are still lingering around to figure out which players can be attained at a relatively low price to further solidify their chances of making the playoffs and eventually getting their hands on the coveted Stanley Cup.

David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period took to X to offer his two cents:

"On the D market: Teams looking to upgrade their blueline with one of Tanev, Walker or Dumba know the asking price is still a 1st round pick for each."

While mentioning the aggressive price for these players, he spoke about the possibility of the price changing in the latter stages of the trade window.

"Maybe that changes closer to deadline day. Maybe someone bites the bullet. Game of chicken right now."

Which teams can benefit from signing Matt Dumba before the trade deadline ends

Boston Bruins: Sitting 2nd in the Atlantic Division, the Bruins could do with a player like Dumba at this stage of the season. While they are looking to enter the playoffs in a commanding position, Matt Dumba, behind Hampus Lindholm on the left side, would be a better alternative for the Bruins than free agents Matt Grzelcyk and Derek Forbort.

Tampa Bay Lightning: Having lost their star defenseman Mikhail Sergachev to injury, the addition of Matt Dumba will be a good option to have for the Lightning. Given the season Victor Hedman is having, adding Dumba to their squad will definitely increase their chances of making the playoffs.

Dallas Stars: Dallas Stars already have an eye out on Noah Hanifin. Any chance to trade a blue-liner would mean the Stars are part of the conversation. One of Dumba, Tanev, or Walker could find themselves in Dallas Stars colors come March 9th.