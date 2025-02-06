NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Avalanche, Maple Leafs and two others made a run at J.T. Miller

New York Rangers center J.T. Miller’s controversial trade from the Vancouver Canucks is still making the headlines. Rumors say the Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche were also interested in signing him.

After months of drama and rumors of a rift between him and Cancuks star Elias Pettersson, Miller’s move to New York was announced on Friday. Sportsnet columnist Elliotte Friedman addressed the circumstances surrounding Miller’s trade in his "32 Thoughts" column on Thursday.

"Colorado made a run at Miller, but it never got close enough to threaten the Rangers deal. That’s why Casey Mittelstadt’s name is out there. Believe New Jersey, Ottawa and Toronto poked around, but not with much traction," Friedman swrote.

Trending

He also wrote about how both the Rangers and Canucks were looking better on the ice after their deal.

“Watching the Rangers and Canucks post-J.T. Miller makes you realize how much better off everyone is now that this saga is over,” Friedman wrote. “No more uncertainty, no more stress. Miller is a different, more energized player in New York, and you can see how happy his new teammates - particularly Vincent Trocheck - are to have him.”

Miller has played three games so far in his second stint with the Rangers and has two goals and two assists for the team.

Former NHLer slams Cancucks for trading J.T. Miller

Miller’s trade has not been universally popular. Former NHL player Shane O’Brien criticized the Vancouver Canucks' front office for letting the situation deteriorate and for letting Miller leave. In episode 360 of "Missin Curfew," he admitted that since Miller had a no-trade clause, the move happened with his approval. However, he claimed that it would hurt the Canucks.

“But when you go on a pure hockey trade, this is a horrendous trade," he said. "The Vancouver Canucks are not going to come back from this. I feel bad for Rick Tocchet. I feel bad for every ... Canucks fan that was so fired up last year. When we were there, they were one win away from taking out the Edmonton Oilers. They had so many great things going."

Other fans and analysts have also been sharing mixed reactions to the move. On Thursday, J.T. Miller’s wife posted a picture of him on her Instagram story and captioned it:

“I’ll be able to form a sentence tomorrow.”

(Credit: IG/@nataliemiller22_)

Miller had signed a seven-year, $56-million contract with the Canucks in 2022.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback