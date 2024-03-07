NHL Trade Rumors: Insider claims Rangers "deep in talks" to pull off Jake Guentzel move

Amidst so many NHL trade rumors circulating in the league, Jake Guentzel's name is gaining much more attention than others and a move is expected soon. The Pittsburgh Penguins forward, sidelined since mid-February due to an upper-body injury, has become the subject of intense trade discussions leading to tomorrow's trade deadline.

Insider Neil Smith recently hinted at the New York Rangers' deep involvement in negotiations to acquire Guentzel from the Penguins.

"I'm hearing #NYR deep in talks w/#LetsGOPens to pry Guentzel to @TheGarden A #NYR first rd pick won't be enough but combined with Pereault or Othman should be intriguing to #LetsGoPens #NHLTradeDeadline," Smith tweeted

While Jake Guentzel's injury may raise concerns, his impressive performance this season, scoring 52 points in 50 games, has garnered significant interest from several teams.

On Thursday, ESPN's Emily Kaplan wrote in her column that the Carolina Hurricanes, Vegas Golden Knights and Florida Panthers are actively pursuing Guentzel. The Penguins, seeking a robust return, are meticulously evaluating offers for the 29-year-old forward.

Speculation has also surfaced regarding potential trade scenarios involving the Vancouver Canucks and Boston Bruins, with Elias Lindholm and Jake DeBrusk entering the conversation.

For the Rangers, landing Guentzel could strengthen their forward lineup, potentially slotting him alongside Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. Despite recent acquisitions, the Golden Knights and Panthers remain in contention for Guentzel, eyeing significant upgrades to their offensive arsenals.

As trade talks intensify, Guentzel's versatility and scoring prowess make him an attractive asset for any contender. With multiple teams vying for his services, the NHL landscape could see a significant shift before the trade deadline expires.

Jake Guentzel has returned to the morning skate

Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jake Guentzel's return to the morning skate after a stint on the sidelines due to injury has also contributed to the speculations.

A tweet from B/R Open Ice showcased Guentzel's participation, highlighting his comeback as he practiced shots wearing a regular jersey.

Guentzel's presence in Thursday's skate, donning a standard jersey, indicates his imminent return, as Matt Vensel of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported. He missed the past 10 games due to an upper-body injury but has been a key contributor this season with 22 goals and 30 assists in 50 NHL games.