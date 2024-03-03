NHL Trade Rumors: Three potential landing spots for Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov

The Washington Capitals' move of placing Evgeny Kuznetsov on waivers was an unexpected one and it might not go down well for Kuz. This unexpected move came shortly after he was cleared by the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program to resume practice with the team.

Here is the statement released by NHL Public Relations (via NHL.com):

"The National Hockey League and National Hockey League Players’ Association announced today that Washington Capitals forward Evgeny Kuznetsov has been cleared to resume practicing with the team and has entered the follow-up care phase of the NHL/NHLPA player assistance program. Kuznetsov has not yet been cleared to return to game action."

Evgeny Kuznetsov, who spent the past month receiving care in the program, now finds himself on waivers.

What are the possibilities for Kuznetsov being acquired by any team?

With a cap hit of $7,800,000, there is little possibility of any team trying to acquire him but still let's take a look at the possible options.

#1 Montreal Canadiens

Montreal has $5,654,167 in cap space and Kuznetsov is better in scoring than Josh Anderson. He has scored more than 50 points in seven seasons whereas Anderson has never reached that milestone. Despite that drastic figure, he has a cap hit of $5,500,000. So there's a likelihood.

#2. Vegas Golden Knights

The Knights are known for their bold moves and they could try to acquire Kuznetsov. They are overall a strongly build team, and considering Kuznetsov's 6-foot-2 frame, his stature fills Vegas' criteria. The Knights, however, have a cap space of $6,851,683 and it will be difficult to adjust Kuznetsov's cap space.

#3. Nashville Predators

Nashville is currently placed fourth in the Central Division with 72 points. The Predators have a shot at making it into the playoffs with a record of 35-25-2. They have a cap space of $8,229,314 and could adjust Kuznetsov's contract without a worry. It's still like tossing a ball up in the air as they are not so sure about their playoff chances.

General Manager Brian MacLellan on Evgeny Kuznetsov

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan said that the decision to waive Evgeny Kuznetsov was made to accommodate his desire for a change in environment.

"It’s about a fresh start for Kuzy," stated MacLellan. "He’s been looking for a change in an environment, and I think this might set the wheels in motion for that to be accomplished."

MacLellan indicated that if Kuznetsov clears waivers by 2 p.m. EST Sunday, he is expected to be assigned to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League.