Sheldon Keefe landing spots: 3 best teams available for ex-Maple Leafs HC to consider

Ex-Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe should become a hot name in the open market as various teams look to fill their coaching vacancies.

Teams like the Seattle Kraken, New Jersey Devils and San Jose Sharks are on the prowl, looking for an experienced coach who can lead a turnaround.

While Keefe could fit in just about any time in the league, three particular landing spots make the most sense for the Toronto Maple Leafs’ former bench boss.

3 best landing spots for Sheldon Keefe

#1: Pittsburgh Penguins

Wait a minute, don’t the Penguins already have Mike Sullivan?

Yes, that’s true. While Sullivan’s job may be safe for now, there are two compelling reasons why Sheldon Keefe may land in Pittsburgh sooner rather than later.

First, NHL insider Nick Kypreos reported that the New Jersey Devils are interested in hiring Sullivan, per The Hockey News. The Devils’ interest in Sullivan is especially important after interim coach Travis Green agreed to terms with the Ottawa Senators.

If Sullivan chooses to join the Devils, that would open the door to the second reason: President of Hockey Operations and GM Kyle Dubas has a long history of working with Sheldon Keefe. Dubas hired Keefe to lead the Sault St. Marie junior team, then the AHL Toronto Marlies and finally the Maple Leafs when Dubas replaced Lou Lamoriello.

With Sullivan looking to join long-time friend Tom Fitzgerald in New Jersey and Dubas’ closeness to Keefe, it seems like it’s only a matter of time before Dubas hires Keefe to oversee what could be a short retooling in Pittsburgh after the Penguins missed the playoffs for the second straight season.

#2: New Jersey Devils

The Devils are in a situation similar to the one the Leafs were in when Keefe took over in 2019. The Devils are a young, high-flying team that would benefit from a coach who values speed and skills over toughness and tight-checking play.

Keefe has experience coaching world-class talents after five seasons with Auston Matthews and William Nylander. Plus, he knows how to deal with savvy vets after leading players like Jason Spezza, Mark Giordano and John Tavares.

New Jersey could greatly benefit from Keefe’s approachable nature as their young roster looks to mature into a serious cup contender.

#3: San Jose Sharks

Both Keefe and the Sharks would be breaking the mold with this union. For their part, the Sharks would gain an experienced coach who could lead the club from their rebuild. Keefe could mold the emerging roster into a fast-paced, highly-skilled team that could return to prominence sooner than expected.

Keefe benefits by joining the Sharks, as he would be more than a short-term placeholder. After landing the number one pick in this year’s draft, Keefe could become a positive influence on Macklin Celebrini, considering Keefe’s positive relationships with stars like Matthews, Nylander and Mitch Marner.