Should Sidney Crosby force a trade to chase another Stanley Cup?

Sidney Crosby is one of, if not the best hockey player of all time, who has spent his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Penguins will likely miss the playoffs for the second straight year, and it seems like Pittsburgh needs to go into a rebuild. However, rebuilding is tough with Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang all on their roster.

But, with Pittsburgh not going to be competitive, many have wondered if Crosby will ask for a trade.

Should Sidney Crosby ask for a trade?

Sidney Crosby is the face of the Pittsburgh Penguins as he's spent his entire career with the team.

Crosby was picked first overall by Pittsburgh in the 2005 NHL Draft. In response, Crosby helped them win three Stanley Cups. However, Crosby is 36 and doesn't have many good years left, so he may request a trade to pursue another Stanley Cup.

However, Crosby has a full no-movement clause and he has made it clear he wants to spend his entire career with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"I'd love to," Crosby said, per team reporter Michelle Crechiolo. "That's been the case since Day 1. I feel really fortunate to have been drafted here. I have great memories. I've got to play with two teammates specifically for a really long time - so I'd love that to be the case."

If Crosby does decide to ask for a trade, the logical landing spot is the Colorado Avalanche, where he can play with his friend Nathan MacKinnon. The two are from the same hometown and many want to see them play together.

However, even with Pittsburgh not expected to make the Stanley Cup playoffs this season, Sidney Crosby likely won't ask for a trade before the NHL Trade Deadline on Friday.

Crosby made it clear that he wants to spend his entire career with the Penguins and not many star players spend their entire career with one team, so expectations are that he won't force a trade.

Poll : Do you think Sidney Crosby should ask for a trade? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion