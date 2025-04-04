Skinner game-winner, Pickard’s 27 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won 3-2 over San Jose Sharks

The Edmonton Oilers extended their winning streak to three games with a 3-2 win over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday at the SAP Center. The win was a costly one as star center Leon Draisaitl left the game in the second period after apparently reaggravating the injury that kept him out for about three weeks.

Jeff Skinner got the game-winner at the 14:57 mark for the Oilers, with Connor Brown and Viktor Arvidsson (PPG) getting the other tallies for the Edmonton Oilers. Meanwhile, Jack Thompson and Tyler Toffoli scored for the San Jose Sharks.

So, let’s take a closer look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers won over the San Jose Sharks on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers won over San Jose Sharks

#3 Strong power play

The Edmonton Oilers only got two chances with the man advantage on Thursday night against the Sharks. But they made the most of their chances. The Oilers went 1-for-2 on the power play, with Viktor Arvidsson connecting early in the second period to give the Oilers a 2-1 lead.

Here’s a look at the goal:

While the Sharks would come back to tie the game after Arvidsson’s tally, the goal was crucial, nonetheless, as it gave the Oilers momentum in their two-goal second period.

#2 Pickard’s 27 saves

Calvin Pickard has stepped up since starting goaltender Stuart Skinner went down with an injury in the March 26 game against the Dallas Stars.

After losing his first start against the Seattle Kraken, Pickard has strung three solid outings in which he’s given up just two goals in each game.

Against the Sharks, Pickard was equally sharp, stopping 27 of 29 shots. Pickard has looked good for the Oilers, especially since there is no telling when Stuart Skinner could return to the lineup.

#1 Skinner game-winner

The other Skinner on the Oilers’ roster, Jeff, had a strong game on Thursday night. He registered a goal and an assist, including the game-winner midway through the second period.

Here’s a look at the goal:

The goal, which came off a deflection from a point shot by Evan Bouchard, gave the Oilers a 3-2 lead. The goal stood as the game-winner. Skinner has steadily improved his output over the last five games, registering a goal and two assists in that span.

Moving forward, the Oilers' depth players will need to continue stepping up as the regular season winds down and the postseason looms on the horizon.

The Oilers will be back in action on Saturday afternoon as they face the LA Kings at the Crypto.com Arena.

