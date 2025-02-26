  • home icon
Skinner unimpressive, anemic offense, and more: 3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost 4-1 to Tampa Bay Lightning

By Nestor Quixtan
Modified Feb 26, 2025 04:35 GMT
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn
NHL: Edmonton Oilers at Tampa Bay Lightning - Source: Imagn

The Edmonton Oilers their fourth straight game, falling 4-1 to the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Tuesday night. Meanwhile, the Lightning extended their winning streak to six games, further securing their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division.

Leon Draisaitl scored a power-play goal to open the scoring for Edmonton. Michael Eyssimont, Brandon Hagel, Victor Hedman (power play) and Nick Paul scored for Tampa Bay.

Here’s a closer look at the three key reasons why the Edmonton Oilers lost to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Tuesday night.

3 reasons why Edmonton Oilers lost to Tampa Bay Lightning

#1. Oilers outplayed

The Edmonton Oilers were thoroughly outplayed Tuesday night. Tampa Bay dictated the pace, keeping Edmonton on its heels throughout the game.

When the final buzzer sounded, the Lightning had outshot the Oilers 36-24. They also won nearly 58% of faceoffs while committing fewer giveaways and controlling much of the play, limiting Edmonton to just five shots on goal in the third period.

Overall, the Oilers looked flat and failed to generate momentum beyond their early first-period lead.

#2. Anemic offense

Except for Draisaitl’s power-play goal in the first period, the Oilers failed to generate much offensively. Their inability to create quality scoring chances allowed the Lightning to take control of the game.

In particular, the Oilers’ bottom six contributed little. Zach Hyman failed to get on the scoresheet despite logging nearly 17 minutes of ice time. Meanwhile, top prospect Matthew Savoie was a non-factor, and depth scorers such as Viktor Arvidsson and Vasily Podkolzin struggled to generate offense.

Overall, Edmonton’s scoring has sputtered recently, with 15 goals over its last six games. However, the Oilers are 1-5-0 in that span, allowing 25 total goals. Their -10 goal differential highlights why they have struggled.

#3. Skinner unimpressive

Edmonton Oilers starting netminder Stuart Skinner had a rough night, allowing four goals on 36 shots. While he made 32 saves, the goals he gave up were ones he’d likely want.

Nick Paul’s goal, which made it 4-1, was a prime example.

The Oilers were beaten in transition and were unable to recover defensively. Jake Guentzel chipped the puck over to Paul, who tapped a rolling puck over Skinner’s left shoulder. Skinner was left shaking his head after the goal.

The Oilers will have a chance to snap their losing streak on Thursday night when they visit the Florida Panthers as part of their ongoing Eastern Conference swing.

