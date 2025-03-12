Slafkovsky 3-point night, Montembeault's 29 saves, and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 4-2 over Vancouver Canucks

The Montreal Canadiens kept their playoff hopes alive with a 4-2 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Place on Tuesday night. The Canadiens managed to hold off the Canucks’ late surge in the third period after building a 3-0 lead.

Juraj Slafkovsky had a big game, registering three points (1G, 2A) for the Montreal Canadiens. Captain Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Mike Matheson (EN) got the other tallies for the team. Meanwhile, Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson (PPG) got the tallies for the Vancouver Canucks.

Here’s a closer look at the three key reasons why the Canadiens won over the Canucks on Tuesday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won over Vancouver Canucks

#3 Strong physical game

The Montreal Canadiens played a solid physical game on Tuesday night. The Habs outhit Vancouver 31-23, blocking 17 shots and registering five takeaways.

Despite being outshot in the first two periods, the Canadiens played a strong game in the final frame and managed to hold the Canucks back. The Habs outshot the Canucks 11-8 in the third. In the final minutes, the Canadiens did a good job of keeping the Canucks on the outside, while ensuring rebounds and secondary chances were limited.

Overall, the Canadiens played a well-rounded game despite nearly blowing a 3-0 lead. This was enough to allow them to sweep the season series.

#2 Montembault’s 29 saves

Montreal Canadiens starting goaltender Samuel Montembeault was solid when needed on Tuesday night. Indeed, Montembeault made 29 saves on the night, helping secure his team's lead.

Tuesday night’s performance allowed Montembeault to improve GAA to 2.87 and his SV% to .900. Montembault has now won four of his five outings, including a 36-save performance against the Buffalo Sabres on Mar. 3.

#1 Slafkovsky’s three-point night

Juraj Slafkovsky had a terrific game on Tuesday night, registering three points. He played a key role in their early 3-0 lead, scoring one goal and assisting on two others.

Here’s a look at Slafkovsky’s tally:

Slafkovsky scored his 12th goal of the season, gradually becoming the player the Canadiens hoped he would become after taking him first overall in 2022. He now has 38 points in 61 games this season, potentially eclipsing last year’s 50-point campaign.

The Canadiens will be back in action on Wednesday night as they visit the Seattle Kraken in the final game of their West Coast trip.

