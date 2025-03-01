Stankoven scores twice, PP explodes, and more: 3 reasons why Dallas Stars won 6-2 over LA Kings

The Dallas Stars got a convincing 6-2 win over the LA Kings on Friday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars scored three unanswered goals to open up a 4-1 lead en route to their 38th win of the season.

Ad

Logan Stankoven scored twice, with Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene (PPG), Wyatt Johnston (PPG), and Sam Steel (SHG) getting the tallies for the Dallas Stars. Meanwhile, Warren Foegele and Trevor Moore scored for the LA Kings.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Dallas Stars won over the LA Kings on Friday night.

3 reasons why Dallas Stars won over LA Kings

#3 Three-goal first period

Ad

Trending

The Dallas Stars had a big first period, scoring three times to take a 3-1 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes. Jason Robertson opened the scoring at the 4:21 mark, getting his 25th of the season. Then, Matt Duchene struck on the power play with Logan Stankoven getting his first goal of the night.

The big first period set the tone for the night, as the Stars scored four times to open a 4-1 lead. After Trevor Moore made the game 4-2, the Stars replied with two more tallies in the third period to seal the victory at home.

Ad

#2 PP explodes

The Dallas Stars’ power play went 2-for-3 on the night. The tremendous efficiency of Dallas’ power play was crucial in helping the club jump out to a big lead. Duchene scored in the first and Wyatt Johnston in the second.

Here’s a look at Duchene’s goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

The goal came right at the end of the first penalty of a double-minor for high-sticking against the Kings. The Stars handled the puck well with Duchene redirecting a pass from Roope Hintz.

Now, here’s a look at Johnston’s goal:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Similarly, Johnston redirected a point shot, getting the puck past Kings’ goalie Darcy Kuemper. The goal put the Stars up 4-1.

#1 Stankoven scores twice

Logan Stankoven had a highly productive night, scoring twice while notching a plus-3 rating on the night. Stankoven’s two tallies now give him nine on the season.

Here’s a look at his first goal of the night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Stankoven tapped a loose puck in front of the net after the Stars did a terrific job of creating traffic in front of the Kings’ goal.

Now, here’s Stankoven’s second of the night:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Like his first, Stankoven picked up a loose puck at the side of the net. He did not miss, burying the puck to give the Stars a 5-1 lead.

Hintz got an assist on the goal, capping off his night with four helpers. Robertson also picked up an assist, giving him two points on the night.

The Stars will get a breather on Saturday night before taking on the St. Louis Blues at home on Sunday evening in a Central Division matchup.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama