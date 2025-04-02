Suzuki scores twice, Hutson’s 3 helpers and more: 3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 3-2 in OT over Florida Panthers

The Montreal Canadiens got two crucial points in the standings with a 3-2 overtime win over the Florida Panthers on Monday night at Bell Centre. Nick Suzuki scored less than 30 seconds into the extra frame to give the Canadiens the win.

Ad

With the win, the Habs now have a two-point lead over the Columbus Blue Jackets for the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Panthers fall to third place in the Atlantic Division following the Tampa Bay Lightning’s win over the New York Islanders.

Nick Suzuki scored twice for the Canadiens while Josh Anderson got the other. As for the Panthers, Niko Mikkola and Mackie Samoskevich (PPG) replied for the Panthers.

Ad

Trending

Here’s a closer look at three reasons why the Montreal Canadiens won over the Florida Panthers in overtime on Monday night.

3 reasons why Montreal Canadiens won 3-2 in OT over Florida Panthers

#3. Team grit and resilience

Montreal opened the scoring as Josh Anderson notched his 14th of the season at the 4:43 mark of the first period. Then, Florida tied the game midway through the opening frame.

Ad

By the end of the second period, Samoskevich gave the Panthers a 2-1 lead. The lead would hold until Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki scored with less than 10 seconds to go in the third period. The equalizer was the product of the Habs’ relentless attack that ultimately broke down the Panthers’ defensive wall.

#2. Hutson’s three helpers

Lane Hutson continues to shine for the Montreal Canadiens. The rookie blue liner assisted on all three goals.

Ad

Here's a look at Hutson’s assist on the equalizer in the third period:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Hutson skated the puck into the zone, flinging a shot on the net where Suzuki picked up the loose puck to tie the game. His determination made the difference as the Habs were able to tie the game with less than 10 seconds to go.

Hutson’s performance nabbed him the game’s second star.

#1. Suzuki scores twice

Suzuki scored twice on Monday night, notching his 24th and 25th goals of the season, lifting the team when they needed him the most.

Ad

In addition to his gutsy game-tying goal, Suzuki scored a tally to win the game.

Here’s a look at the marker:

Expand Tweet

Ad

He picked up a neat drop pass from teammate Cole Caufield and ran the puck around the net, catching Panthers’ netminder Vitek Vanacek out of position. Suzuki deposited the puck in a beautiful wrap-around goal, ending the game less than 30 seconds into overtime.

His efforts earned him the game’s first star.

The Canadiens will be back on the ice when they host the Boston Bruins next on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama