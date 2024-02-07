Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 7, 2024

The Tampa Bay Lightning are on the road to play the New York Rangers on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET at Madison Square Garden. The game will be broadcast on TNT.

Tampa Bay Lightning vs New York Rangers game preview

The Tampa Bay Lightning (27-18-5) are in third place in the Atlantic Division. They are on a three-game winning streak and before the All-Star break, they picked up a 6-3 win over the New Jersey Devils.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 85 points, followed by Brayden Point (54), Victor Hedman (50), Steven Stamkos (47), and Brandon Hagel (43).

The New York Rangers (31-16-3) are in first place in the Metro division. New York returned from the All-Star break on Monday with a 2-1 win over the Colorado Avalanche.

Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 67 points, followed by Vincent Trochek, Mika Zibanejad, Chris Kreider, and Adam Fox with 47, 44, and 37, respectively.

Lightning vs Rangers: Head-to-head & key numbers

Tampa Bay is 50-48-5-7 all-time against New York.

The Lightning average 3.48 goals per game, which ranks fourth.

New York is allowing 2.82 goals per game, which ranks ninth.

Tampa Bay is allowing 3.28 goals per game, which ranks 23rd.

The Rangers average 3.24 goals per game, which ranks 12th.

The Lightning are 10-13-2 with a -18 goal differential on the road.

New York is 16-7 with a +9 goal differential at home.

Lightning vs Rangers: Odds & Prediction

The Tampa Bay Lightning are +114 underdogs, while the New York Rangers are -135, while the over/under is set at 6.5 goals, with the under juiced to -122.

Tampa Bay has turned the corner and is starting to play better, but how they will play after the break remains to be seen. New York has been solid at home, but this is a good spot to take the Lightning as underdogs here.

Andrei Vasilevskiy has been playing well and should limit the Rangers offense, while Shesterkin has been very up-and-down this year, and Tampa Bay's offense should be able to hang on for a close win.

Prediction: Lightning 3, Rangers 1.

Lightning vs Rangers: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Tampa Bay to win +114.

Tip 2: Under 6.5 goals: -122.

Tip 3: Nikita Kucherov is under 1.5 points (-105).

Tip 4: Under 1.5 goals first period +110.

