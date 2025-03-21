Tavares scores twice, McCabe’s 3-point night, and more: 3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 over New York Rangers

The Toronto Maple Leafs won their second game in as many nights, and third in a row, defeating the New York Rangers 4-3 at Madison Square Garden on Thursday night. The Leafs played a solid game, holding the Rangers back as the Blue Shirts looked to tie the game late.

John Tavares had a three-point night, scoring twice for the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Matthew Knies and Bobby McMann getting the other tallies. Will Borgen, Artemi Panarin, and Chris Kreider got the goals for the New York Rangers.

So, here’s a look at the three key reasons why the Toronto Maple Leafs won over the New York Rangers on Thursday night.

3 reasons why Toronto Maple Leafs won over New York Rangers

#3 Solid all-around effort

The Toronto Maple Leafs entered Thursday night’s game after defeating the Colorado Avalanche in a tight, playoff-like game on Wednesday night. But the Leafs didn’t miss a beat. They played a solid game, taking control of the contest for much of the night.

The Leafs hit the third period with a 4-2 lead, locking the game down to keep the Rangers at bay. While the Blue Shirts got a late goal to make the game 4-3, it wasn’t enough to close the gap.

All told, the Leafs won nearly 55% of the draws, killed off their only penalty, and forced 21 Rangers giveaways. The solid effort earned the Leafs two crucial points in the standings as they kept pace with the Florida Panthers for the top spot in the Atlantic Division.

#2 McCabe’s three-point night

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Jake McCabe had a great game, dropping a three-point night. His three helpers led the way as the Leafs’ offense got the job done against the Rangers.

Considering that McCabe is not known as an offensive defenseman, his three-point effort was certainly welcome. Here’s a look at McCabe’s assist on Tavares’ second goal of the night:

The goal gave the Leafs a 3-2 lead in the second period. McCabe’s efforts on Thursday night earned him the game’s second star.

#1 Tavares scores twice

John Tavares, who had been in a bit of a slump of late, erupted for two goals and one assist against the Rangers. Tavares is now up to 29 goals on the season and on the verge of yet another 30-goal season.

In particular, Tavares’ opening goal in the first period set the tone for the Leafs on Thursday night. Here’s a look:

Tavares beat Igor Shesterkin with a wicked slapshot. The former Leafs captain earned the game’s first star.

The Leafs will be back on the ice on Saturday night as they take on the Nashville Predators in their third game in four nights.

