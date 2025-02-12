Top 3 Boston Bruins stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Brad Marchand

The 4 Nations Face-Off will begin on Wednesday and even though the Boston Bruins are outside of a playoff spot, they will be well represented. The Bruins still have plenty of star players and many of them will be playing big roles for their respective countries.

Here are the top three Bruins players playing in the 4 Nations Face-Off.

#1 Brad Marchand, Canada

Brad Marchand is one of the best players in Boston and will be playing a key role for Team Canada. The gritty forward is expected to play on a line with Brayden Point and Seth Jarvis which will be a checking line while also adding some goal scoring.

Entering the tournament, Marchand says the excitement is at an all-time high as he's eager to play best-on-best.

“Everybody wants to see it; every player wants to be part of it,” Marchand said, via NHL.com. “When you step on the ice in practice even, you see the talent level that’s out there. It’s incredible. The way they can elevate to a different pace and just by being out with those guys, the speed elevates to a level that you’re not used to. It’s special. It goes by quick, but you try to hold on to every moment."

Marchand has recorded 20 goals and 24 assists for 44 points in 57 games.

#2 Charlie McAvoy, USA

Charlie McAvoy is on Team USA - Source: Imagn

Charlie McAvoy is the Boston Bruins' top defenseman and will represent Team USA at the 4 Nations Face-Off.

McAvoy is projected to be on the second pairing with Zach Werenski. The Bruins defenseman will add some offense to the backend. This season with Boston, he's skated in 50 games recording seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points.

#3 Elias Lindholm, Sweden

Boston has four players, with Jeremy Swayman serving as the USA's third goalie and unlikely to play in a game, making Elias Lindholm the tournament's third-ranked Bruins player.

Lindholm will play for Sweden and will center the fourth line with Gustav Nyquist and Viktor Arvidsson. He has recorded 10 goals and 19 assists for 29 points in 57 games this season.

