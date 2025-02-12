Top 3 New York Rangers stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off tournament ft. Adam Fox

The 4 Nations Face-Off is set to kick-off on Wednesday with Canada facing Sweden before Finland takes on the USA on Thursday.

Heading into the tournament, six New York Rangers players will participate. Here are the top three Rangers selected for the 4 Nations Face-Off.

Top 3 New York Rangers stars selected for 4 Nations Face-Off

#1, Adam Fox, USA

Adam Fox is a star defenseman for New York and is expected to be an impactful player for the USA.

Fox is projected to play on the top blue line with Jaccob Slavin. He will also play on the top power play, quarterbacking it.

He has recorded four goals and 40 assists for 44 points in 55 games this season.

#2, J.T. Miller, USA

Rangers re-acquire J.T. Miller - Source: Imagn

The New York Rangers re-acquired J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks and he should play a big role for the USA. He was also happy to be back in New York.

"Tons of friends around the area and the welcoming I got coming back was astounding," Miller said on Tuesday, via Sportsnet. "Just so much support from my family and I just feel crazy lucky everything worked out the way it did."

Miller is projected to center the third line with Matt Boldy and Brady Tkachuk as he will be part of a checking line and add some scoring. He will also play on the top penalty kill unit with fellow Ranger Vincent Trochek.

This season, Miller has recorded 11 goals and 28 assists for 39 points in 45 games.

#3, Mika Zibanejad, Sweden

Mika Zibanejad has struggled at times this season with the Rangers; however, he will be a key player for Team Sweden.

Zibanejad has been mentioned in trade talks, but he is still with New York. The star forward has recorded 11 goals and 26 assists for 37 points and is expected to center the second line with William Nylander and Rickard Rakell while also playing on the top power play.

