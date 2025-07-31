Top 5 landing spots for Rickard Rakell should Penguins trade their $30M winger this offseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the few teams that are trying to get worse, as the Penguins want to enter a rebuild.
If the Penguins are truly trying to enter a rebuild, Pittsburgh will look to trade Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell has three years left on his six-year, $30 million deal so the cost to acquire him won't be cheap, but several teams will be interested in him.
Top 5 landing spots for Rickard Rakell should Penguins trade him
#1, Toronto Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs saw Mitch Marner leave this offseason and haven't replaced him.
The Maple Leafs need another top-six winger, and Rickard Rakell would be just that. He'd give Toronto another big boost to the lineup and add some secondary scoring.
Rakell recorded 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.
#2, Detroit Red Wings
The Detroit Red Wings have a clear need on offense, and Rakell would give the team a big boost.
The Red Wings have missed the playoffs in nine straight years and are looking to snap that drought. Rakell would be a top-six winger for Detroit and add some much-needed offense.
The Red Wings also have the cap space and assets to make a move work.
#3, Los Angeles Kings
The Los Angeles Kings have been active this offseason as the Kings are trying to get over the hump.
The Kings still have nearly $7 million in cap space and have prospects and draft picks to make a move for Rakell. He'd be a top-six winger for the Kings and add some much-needed offense to the lineup.
#4, Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres have the longest playoff drought in the NHL and need to make a splash to help them end the drought.
Rakell would be a first-line forward for the Sabres and give them another offensive weapon alongside Tage Thompson, which is a clear need.
#5, Colorado Avalanche
The Colorado Avalanche are in a win-now window and should look to upgrade their forward group.
The Avs have just over $3.3 million in cap space, so need will need to send out some money to make the deal work. But, Rakell would give them another offenisve weapon, especially if Martin Necas does leave this offseason.
