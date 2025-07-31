Top 5 landing spots for Rickard Rakell should Penguins trade their $30M winger this offseason

The Pittsburgh Penguins are one of the few teams that are trying to get worse, as the Penguins want to enter a rebuild.

Ad

If the Penguins are truly trying to enter a rebuild, Pittsburgh will look to trade Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust. Rakell has three years left on his six-year, $30 million deal so the cost to acquire him won't be cheap, but several teams will be interested in him.

Top 5 landing spots for Rickard Rakell should Penguins trade him

#1, Toronto Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs saw Mitch Marner leave this offseason and haven't replaced him.

Ad

Trending

The Maple Leafs need another top-six winger, and Rickard Rakell would be just that. He'd give Toronto another big boost to the lineup and add some secondary scoring.

Rakell recorded 35 goals and 35 assists for 70 points.

#2, Detroit Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have a clear need on offense, and Rakell would give the team a big boost.

The Red Wings have missed the playoffs in nine straight years and are looking to snap that drought. Rakell would be a top-six winger for Detroit and add some much-needed offense.

Ad

The Red Wings also have the cap space and assets to make a move work.

#3, Los Angeles Kings

Los Angeles Kings could be a landing spot for Rakell - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Kings have been active this offseason as the Kings are trying to get over the hump.

Ad

The Kings still have nearly $7 million in cap space and have prospects and draft picks to make a move for Rakell. He'd be a top-six winger for the Kings and add some much-needed offense to the lineup.

#4, Buffalo Sabres

The Buffalo Sabres have the longest playoff drought in the NHL and need to make a splash to help them end the drought.

Rakell would be a first-line forward for the Sabres and give them another offensive weapon alongside Tage Thompson, which is a clear need.

Ad

#5, Colorado Avalanche

The Colorado Avalanche are in a win-now window and should look to upgrade their forward group.

The Avs have just over $3.3 million in cap space, so need will need to send out some money to make the deal work. But, Rakell would give them another offenisve weapon, especially if Martin Necas does leave this offseason.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cole Shelton Cole is an NHL, NFL and College Sports reporter at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience writing for publications like CBC, USA Today, SMG, BJPENN, Sherdog and SB Nation.



An NHL fan his whole life, Cole played rep hockey in Canada from age 5 until 17 and grew up rooting for Martin St. Louis and the Tampa Bay Lightning. His all-time favorite players are Vincent Lecavalier and Steven Stamkos, while Jon Cooper is his favorite coach of all time.



Cole attended Sheridan College and received his journalism degree in 2019. After decades of watching and reporting, he considers his knowledge of sports as his primary strength. He ensures that the same story has been reported by at least two reputed reporters before creating it.



Cole enjoys playing golf and spending time with friends and family when not reporting breaking stories. His favorite sports moment is from the 2010 Olympics, when Sidney Crosby scored the golden goal in overtime to beat Team USA for the gold medal. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama