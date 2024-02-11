Top 5 NHL teams likely active before trade deadline 2024 ft. New Jersey Devils

As the NHL 2023-24 season enters its second half after the All-Star Break, expectations and hopes mount for the approaching trade deadline on March 8. The league is abuzz with speculation about potential trade deals, with teams vying for playoff berths and others strategizing to enhance their rosters.

The top three positions in the League standings are currently captured by Vancouver Canucks (74 points), Boston Bruins (73 points) and Florida Panthers (70 points). Out of these, the Canucks are most likely to try to secure their positions atop the standings.

The NHL landscape is set for significant shifts as the trade deadline looms. Teams will maneuver to strengthen their roster for the postseason push.

The top five NHL teams active in the trade market:

#5. Detroit Red Wings (27-18-6)

4th in Atlantic Division

Experiencing a resurgence this February, the Red Wings are in contention for their first postseason berth since 2015-16. General manager Steve Yzerman wants to sign veteran players to bolster the team's lineup. Detroit wants to acquire another scoring forward and reinforce the defensive corps to solidify its playoff aspirations.

#4. Toronto Maple Leafs (26-16-8)

4th in Atlantic Division

The perennial NHL contenders are aiming to strengthen their defensive lineup. The acquisition of a defenseman like Chris Tanev will be a potential catalyst for elevating the team's performance to championship levels. However, uncertainties persist regarding the Leafs' elite status this season and the adequacy of their current roster.

#3. New Jersey Devils (25-21-4)

5th in Metropolitan Division

Despite sitting outside a playoff spot, the Devils possess one of the NHL's most talented rosters from top to bottom. With the return of Jack Hughes, there's optimism that the team can make a push for the postseason. However, goaltending remains a pressing concern that could prompt the Devils to pursue reinforcements before the trade deadline.

#2. Winnipeg Jets (31-14-5)

3rd in Central Division

Amidst recent struggles, the Jets made a notable addition by acquiring Sean Monahan to strengthen their center depth. While Monahan's arrival is expected to bolster their middle lines and power play, questions linger regarding the team's consistency and ability to capitalize on this acquisition.

#1. Vancouver Canucks (34-12-6)

1st in Pacific Division

Leading the league standings, the Canucks have emerged as frontrunners in the trade discussions. Despite challenges with recent acquisitions like Nikita Zadorov, the team made a significant splash by acquiring Elias Lindholm. Lindholm's immediate impact, particularly in solidifying the second center position, shows that the Canucks' will also fortify their lineup for a deep playoff run.