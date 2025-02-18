Top 5 Team USA players to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off championship game

Team USA punched its ticket to the 4 Nations Face-Off finals with a 3-1 win over Canada on Saturday. The USA lost to Sweden in their final game on Monday and will now take on Canada in a rematch on Thursday.

The USA has been dominant in this tournament, but if it is going to win the 4 Nations Face-Off, it will need its top players to step up.

5 USA players to watch out for at 4 Nations Face-Off Final

#1. Auston Matthews

USA's captain Auston Matthews has struggled this tournament as he hasn't recorded a goal and has just one point.

Matthews is one of the best goal scorers in the NHL and if the USA is going to win, he will likely need to play much better. If Matthews scores, it will only give him and the States confidence for the rest of the game.

#2. Connor Hellebuyck

Connor Hellebuyck has been dominant this tournament and will be a key reason why USA wins the 4 Nations if it beats Canada.

Hellebuyck allowed one goal against Canada and one goal against Finland. In two starts, he's 2-0 with a 1.00 GAA and a .957 SV%. He's arguably the best goalie in the NHL and will need to keep playing like it on Thursday.

#3. Tkachuk brothers

Tkachuk brothers play a ket role for USA - Source: Imagn

Matthew and Brady Tkachuk will be lumped together here as they play a similar game and are on the same line. When they are on the ice, they are there to create chaos through big hits as they can intimidate players.

They can also add offense to the USA, and if the Tkachuk brothers get going physically and can add a goal or two, it will be a long night for Canada.

#4. Zach Werenski

Zach Werenski leads the USA in points as he has been an impactful player on the blue line.

With Charlie McAvoy's status up in the air, Werenski will have to play even better to add some offense to the blue line and help run the blue line.

#5. Jake Guentzel

Jake Guentzel leads the USA in goals (three) in the 4 Nations Face-Off. Against Canada, he scored twice and was a big reason why they won.

Guentzel is an impactful player for USA's offense and he will be a player to watch in the finals.

