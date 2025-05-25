Top Maple Leafs players GM Brad Treliving should prioritize for contract extensions ft. Matthew Knies

The Toronto Maple Leafs and their fan base have settled into the reality that they won't be breaking the Stanley Cup curse in 2025.

Ad

One week after the embarrassing 6-1 Game 7 loss to the Florida Panthers on home ice, the organization's focus has transitioned to what comes next.

Before we do look into the offseason, it should be noted that seeing Florida dominate the Carolina Hurricanes and take a commanding 3-0 series lead just seven days later certainly stings in Maple Leafs land. Eerily similar to the 2023 postseason.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While it's certainly frustrating to watch it all play out, the Maple Leafs must continue to look towards the offseason and improve their team.

The change began on Friday with the news that Brendan Shanahan would not be receiving a new contract, marking the end of an 11-year era under the Shanaplan. The rest of the front office and coaching staff are expected to remain intact, which shifts the center of attention to the actual roster.

Ad

Toronto faces a pivotal offseason that could be franchise-altering. Several members of the Core 4 are pending UFAS, and another emerging core piece also needs an extension as an RFA.

In saying that, let's dive into the top three players that Brad Treliving and the Toronto Maple Leafs must prioritize signing to contract extensions in the coming weeks.

Top 3 players the Maple Leafs need to prioritize re-signing this summer

1: Matthew Knies

Ad

Matthew Knies is a no-brainer at number one. The 22-year-old has proven himself to be one of the best young up-and-coming players in the NHL. In his second full season, he racked up 58 points (29 goals, 29 assists) in 78 games. Just as important as the production is Knies' style of play. At 6'3, 227 pounds, he's a true power forward and used that frame to deliver 182 hits in 2024-25.

As we see the Florida Panthers push teams around in the playoffs for the third straight year, the value of a player like Matthew Knies cannot be understated. Prior to his injury in Game 6, Knies was one of, if not the most effective, Maple Leafs in their second-round series. As an RFA, Toronto can either go the bridge or long-term route with Knies. His trajectory points to more improvements in the coming years, so if I'm Brad Treliving, an eight-year deal potentially in the $7-8 million range would be a home run.

Ad

2: John Tavares

Next up is pending UFA John Tavares. The Mississauga, Ontario, native just completed the seven-year, $77,000,000 contract he signed to live out his dream of playing for the Maple Leafs. His tenure in Toronto has flown by, and this time around, Tavares needs to return the favor and take a discount. He's been very productive throughout the seven years, but he's soon to be 35 years old and has expressed the desire to remain in Toronto.

Ad

While a pay cut is inevitable for Tavares, Brad Treliving and the Maple Leafs should remain keen on retaining him. After a down 2023-24, he bounced back and racked up 74 points (38 goals, 36 assists) in 75 games in 2025-26. There are no better second-line centers available at the price John Tavares could be signed for.

3: Mitch Marner

Lastly, there's Mitch Marner. The most polarizing topic among the Toronto Maple Leafs and their fan base. He's a 100-point regular-season producer, plays a strong 200-foot game, and is one of the best wingers in the NHL. Despite that, his playoff production has never lived up to his contract, and nine years later, it feels like a change is necessary.

I would let Marner walk and reshape the core around Auston Matthews, William Nylander, and Matthew Knies. However, should things break down with Tavares, filtering back to Mitch Marner to see if he'd take a little less money to stay with his hometown team isn't the worst idea.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jackson Weber Jackson Weber is an NHL journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bcomm degree in Business and Sport Management from the University of Guelph.



Jackson has grown up as a lifelong Pittsburgh Penguins fan. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are his all-time favorite players. Watching the Penguins win the Stanley Cup three times is an experience that Jackson will never forget. Years later, you realize how rare it is to see your favorite team win even once, so three championships were just incredible.



When not watching, playing, or writing about sports, Jackson loves to cook and is passionate about health and nutrition. Know More

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama