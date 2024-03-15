Toronto Maple Leafs' Matthews, Nylander and 4 different scorers dominate Flyers in 6-2 win

The Toronto Maple Leafs showcased their offensive firepower as they dominated the Philadelphia Flyers with a commanding 6-2 victory on Thursday.

Ilya Samsonov was reliable in net for the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Flyers spent two goalies on the night, with Samuel Ersson giving up the first three of the game, and Felix Sandstrom giving up the final three goals of the night.

Without further ado, here are the three takeaways from the game:

#1 Maple Leafs sandwich Flyers with three-goal periods in 1st and 3rd

The Toronto Maple Leafs unleashed a relentless offensive onslaught, scoring three goals in both the first and third periods.

The Leafs got contributions from their stars late on, from Auston Matthews and William Nylander, while Tyler Bertuzzi continued his hot streak. Pontus Holmberg, Timothy Liljegren and Matthew Knies also found the back of the net for Toronto.

#2 Lackluster night for John Tortorella-Less Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers faced a challenging night, as they played without their coach John Tortorella for the second straight game.

Tortorella's absence, due to a suspension for unprofessional conduct, left the Flyers without his guidance behind the bench. The Flyers will have assistants Brad Shaw and Rocky Thompson as co-head coaches until Tortorella returns.

#3 Bertuzzi continues hot streak

Tyler Bertuzzi led the offensive charge for the Maple Leafs, opening the scoring just over two minutes into the game, continuing his hot streak for the month of March.

Bertuzzi nearly added another goal later in the period, but that was overturned due to a challenge from the Flyers. Bertuzzi has scored 13 this season, with nearly half of them - six - coming in the last month for Toronto.