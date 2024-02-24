Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Feb. 24, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs remain on the road to play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 7 p.m. ET. The game can be seen on CBC in Canada and NHL Network in the States.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Colorado Avalanche preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are 32-16-8 this season and in third place in the Atlantic division. Toronto is on a six-game winning streak and coming off a 7-3 rout over the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs have been led by Auston Matthews who has 76 points, William Nylander has 75 points, Mitch Marner has 70 points, Morgan Reilly has 43 points, John Tavares has 43 points and Max Domi has 29 points.

The Colorado Avalanche are 35-18-5 and in second place in the Central division. Colorado suffered a 2-1 OT loss on the road to the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday after beating the Vancouver Canucks and Arizona Coyotes in the previous two games.

The Avalanche have been led by Nathan MacKinnon who has 93 points, Mikko Rantanen has 72 points, Cale Makar has 60 points and Valeri Nichushkin has 42 points.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche: Head-to-head & key numbers

Toronto is 34-41-9-5 all-time against Colorado.

The Maple Leafs are averaging 3.68 goals per game which is tied for first.

Colorado is 22-5 with a +42 goal differential at home.

Toronto is allowing 3.13 goals per game which ranks 18th.

The Avalanche are averaging 3.68 goals per game which is tied for first.

Colorado is allowing 3.18 goals per game.

The Maple Leafs are 17-6-6 on the road with a +18 goal differential.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche: Odds & Prediction

The Toronto Maple Leafs are +100 while the Colorado Avalanche are -120 at home, with the over/under set at 6.5 goals.

Toronto has been playing some of the best hockey it has this season, but this is a tough spot for the team as Colorado is amazing at home. The Avalanche play tough at home, as due to elevation, opposing teams do struggle.

This should be a high-scoring game and one that could go into OT, but Colorado finds ways to win at home and that should be the case here.

Prediction: Colorado 4, Toronto 3.

Maple Leafs vs Avalanche: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Colorado to win -120.

Tip 2: Over 6.5 goals

Poll : Who do you think wins? Toronto Colorado 0 votes