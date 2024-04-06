Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview, Predictions, Odds, Betting Tips & more | Apr. 6, 2024

The Toronto Maple Leafs, with 43 wins, 23 losses and nine overtime losses, face off with the Montreal Canadiens, who have 29 wins, 34 losses and 12 overtime losses, on Saturday.

The game will take place at the iconic Bell Centre, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m. ET.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Game Preview

The Toronto Maple Leafs are enjoying a strong season, driven primarily by their potent offense, averaging an impressive 3.61 goals per game. Leading the charge are Auston Matthews and William Nylander, who have amassed a combined 103 goals and 91 assists.

John Tavares, Max Domi, Tyler Bertuzzi and defenseman Morgan Rielly have collectively produced 51 goals and 88 assists. However, the team's defensive performance has been lackluster, conceding an average of 3.11 goals per game.

While T.J. Brodie and Jake McCabe have provided some defensive stability, the rest of the unit has struggled, leaving goaltender Ilya Samsonov with a challenging task. Samsonov's save percentage of .892 and goals-against average of 3.06 highlight his difficulties in maintaining the team's defensive integrity.

In contrast, the Montreal Canadiens are enduring a forgettable season, characterized by offensive woes, averaging just 2.73 goals per game.

Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki have shouldered much of the scoring burden, tallying 54 goals and 75 assists between them. However, the lack of offensive depth has made it easy for opponents to stifle their attack.

Defensively, the Canadiens have also faltered, allowing an average of 3.37 goals per game, including a recent stretch of conceding 10 goals in two games.

While Johnathan Kovacevic and Kaiden Guhle have shown some defensive skills, the rest of the unit has struggled, leaving goaltender Sam Montembeault to face a barrage of shots.

Despite Montembeault's solid performance with a .906 save percentage and 3.03 goals-against average, the Canadiens' defense has struggled.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Head-to-head

Over 93 games, the Toronto Maple Leafs have secured 50 victories against the Montreal Canadiens' 43.

Overtime results are evenly split, with both teams securing eight wins apiece.

In penalty shootouts, the Maple Leafs have won four times, while the Canadiens have won three.

The average goals per game favor the Maple Leafs, at 3, while the Canadiens average 2.6 goals.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Predictions

Following a disappointing 4-1 home loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Wednesday, the Maple Leafs start as the favorites, with odds of -205.

Meanwhile, the Montreal Canadiens suffered a 7-4 defeat to the same opponents on Thursday. With an over/under set at 6.5, the Leafs are expected to secure victory, based on their recent performance and odds against the Canadiens.

Toronto Maple Leafs vs Montreal Canadiens: Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result: Leafs to win

Tip 2: Game to have over five goals: Yes

Tip 3: Leafs to score first: Yes

Tip 4: Auston Matthews to score: Yes