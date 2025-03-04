Trent Frederic trade details: Full breakdown of blockbuster move involving Oilers, Bruins & Devils

Trent Frederic has just been traded. Just a few days ahead of the trade deadline, another massive blockbuster deal has gone through. The trade was so substantial that it required three teams to get done: the Boston Bruins, the New Jersey Devils and the Edmonton Oilers. Here are the full details of Tuesday's trade.

Ad

Full trade details for shocking Trent Frederic deal

The Edmonton Oilers got Trent Frederic just days before the deadline as they try to ramp up for a postseason push. They're second in the Pacific Division and could make a push for more now.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The deal did involve Frederic changing hands, though. At first, he and half of his salary went to the New Jersey Devils. The Devils got Petr Hauser, an unsigned draft choice from Boston, in exchange for their part.

The Devils then flipped Frederic to Edmonton in exchange for another unsigned draft choice: Shane Lachance. The bulk of the deal comes in what the Bruins earned for their part.

Boston sent Max Jones and Hauser to Edmonton in exchange for Max Wanner, the St. Louis Blues' 2025 second-round pick (which was owned by Edmonton) and a 2026 fourth-round pick (Edmonton's own pick this time).

Ad

Frederic is currently not healthy. He's been dealing with an upper-body injury and is week-to-week. This could signify that Edmonton isn't fully confident in Evander Kane's return.

Trent Frederic has been traded (Imagn)

Kane, also a forward like Frederic, has been out all season but was expected to debut before the playoffs. That said, trade rumors swirled, and the Oilers were reportedly listening to offers to see if they could get anything for a player they haven't needed yet.

Ad

The move for another forward, one with eight goals and 15 points in 57 games this year, could indicate that they're addressing the front with Frederic and not waiting for Kane. That doesn't necessarily mean Kane will be traded, but it could imply that Edmonton wants even more help up front.

Frederic is a former first-round pick. He was picked in the first round, 29th overall, by the Bruins in 2016. Since then, the forward has 55 goals and 109 points in 337 career outings in the NHL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Wayne Gretzky’s wife Janet responds to critics questioning his loyalty to Canada, Bobby Orr's support following 4 Nations drama