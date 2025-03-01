From fun time with family to track workouts, Femke Bol shares highlights of February as she skips Indoor season

Femke Bol is one of the best 400m hurdle athletes in the world. Recently, she gave fans a look into her everyday life as she shared a few highlights from the month of February, while she skipped the indoor track season.

Bol had a busy 2024, starting her year competing indoors, where she won two gold medals at the World Championships, setting an indoor 400m world record (49.17 seconds). She went on to race at the Paris Olympics, where she claimed gold in the 4x400m mixed relay, silver in the 4x400m relay, and bronze in the 400m hurdles.

Femke Bol announced earlier this year that she would skip 2025’s indoor events. The Dutch runner recently took to Instagram to share her highlights from February, shining a spotlight on the time she spent with her family as well as giving fans glimpses of her grueling workouts.

Femke Bol slated to compete in relay events at European Indoor Championships after skipping indoor track season

Bol at the Wanda Diamond League 2024 Final (Image Source: Getty)

In late January, Femke Bol took to Instagram to announce that she would skip the 2025 indoor track and field season. She said she needed some time away from competitions to process everything that happened in 2024 while prioritizing more things outside of the sport that are important to her.

However, with the European Indoor Championships scheduled to take place on home ground, Bol revealed that she would compete at the event in the relay races, writing on Instagram:

“I cannot and do not want to miss a chance to compete at a home championship!!! So I will be racing in Apeldoorn at the European Indoor Championships in the relays and lucky enough it's the first time there's also a mixed relay! I am looking forward to what this year will bring me and I want to thank you all for the support See you in Apeldoorn!”

Bol and her teammates will head into the 2025 European Indoor Championships as the two-time defending champions, having won gold in the 4x400m relay in 2021 and 2023. The competition is scheduled to take place between March 6-9 at the Omnisport Apeldoorn.

Femke Bol enters the 2025 season as the reigning World Champion in the 400m hurdles. The 25-year-old will be keen to defend her title, with her main competition being Olympic champion and world record holder Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone.

