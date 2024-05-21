Meeting de Marseille 2024: Schedule, where to watch and athletes to watch out for

The 2024 edition of the Meeting de Marseille is all set to take place on May 22 in the southeastern region of France. Established in 2006, the 2024 event will be the 18th edition of the tournament.

Included in the bronze meeting category of the World Athletics Continental tour, Meeting de Marseille will feature a large number of participants from France as well as around the world.

The upcoming edition will feature young children from the schools of France's eighth and ninth districts starting the proceedings, followed by the professional events. Moreover, the tournament will have two parts- regional in which the local participants will take part, and the international, where the professionals of France and other parts of the world will display their skillsets.

Meeting de Marseille 2024: Complete Schedule and Order of events

Here is the complete schedule of the 2024 edition of the Meeting de Marseille:

Regional Events of the Tournament:

3:00 PM CET- 8*200m Mixed Club Relays

3:10 PM CET- 100m Sprint (Women's)

3:20 PM CET- 100m Sprint (Men's)

3:38 PM CET- 100m Final B (Women's)

3:44 PM CET- 800m Final E (Men's)

3:51 PM CET- 800m Final D (Women's)

3:58 PM CET- 800m Final D (Men's)

4:05 PM CET- 800m Final C (Women's)

4:12 PM CET- 800m Final C (Men's)

4:25 PM CET- 100/110m Hurdles (Mixed)

4:35 PM CET- 400m Final C (Men's)

4:42 PM CET- 400m Final B (Women's)

4:49 PM CET- 400m Final B (Men's)

4:56 PM CET- 100m Final A (Women's)

5:03 PM CET- 100m Final A (Men's)

5:10 PM CET- 1500m Final D (Men's)

5:18 PM CET- 1500m Final C (Women's)

5:26 PM CET- 1500m Final C (Men's)

5:34 PM CET- 1500m Final B (Women's)

5:42 PM CET- 1500m Final B (Men's)

5:50 PM CET- 800m Final B (Women's)

5:57 PM CET- 800m Final B(Men's)

International Events of the Tournament:

6:50 PM CET- International events of the tournament start

7:00 PM CET- Discus events

7:05 PM CET- 400m Hurdles Final A (Men's)

7:18 PM CET- 400m Hurdles Final A (Women's)

7:25 PM CET- Long Jump(Women's)

7:38 PM CET- 400m Final A (Men's)

7:50 PM CET- 800m Final A (Women's)

8:05 PM CET- 3000m Steeplechase (Men's)

8:24 PM CET- 200m Final A (Women's)

8:37 PM CET- 1500m Final A (Women's)

8:53 PM CET- 800m Final A (Men's)

9:06 PM CET- 400m Final A (Women's)

9:18 PM CET- 1500m Final A (Men's)

9:30 PM CET- Award Ceremony

Meeting de Marseille 2024: Athletes to Watch out for

Travis Smikle (Photo: Getty)

The top athletes to watch out for in the 2024 edition of the Meeting de Marseille include the 2019 Pan America Games silver medalist, Traves Smikle (Discus Throw) and the 2019 African Games gold medalist, Marthe Koala.

Other prominent names on the tournament entry list are Slimane Moula (African Championships winning middle distance runner), Abuaku Joshua from Germany (Hurdles), and Tanks Meziane (U23 European Championships winning middle distance runner).

Meeting de Marseille 2024: Where to Watch

Track and Field event

All the events from the 2024 edition of the Meeting de Marseille will be live-streamed for free on the European Athletics Facebook page. Besides, AthleTV and L'Equipe will also broadcast the event, but with some subscription charges.