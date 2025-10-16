  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • "A 'gender-neutral' Olympics"- Riley Gaines hits back at Democrat governor candidate for suggesting change in quadrennial games

"A 'gender-neutral' Olympics"- Riley Gaines hits back at Democrat governor candidate for suggesting change in quadrennial games

By Janhavi Shinde
Modified Oct 16, 2025 05:48 GMT
Celebrities Visit SiriusXM - May 20, 2024 - Source: Getty
Riley Gaines at The Megyn Kelly Show in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines recently slammed the California Democratic governor candidate for suggesting gender-neutrality at the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles. The 2028 LA Games are scheduled from July 14 to 30. The next edition of the Games is set to feature more women athletes than men, with a count of 5,333 and 5,167, respectively.

Ad

In an interview with Piers Morgan on 'Uncensored,' the governor candidate voiced her opinion that transgender female athletes should be given the opportunity to compete alongside biological women in the Olympics.

"They (transgender athletes) should be able to participate with other female athletes," the candidate chimed in. "I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete."
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

However, her opinion did not align with Gaines, who has frequently protested against the norm of trans athletes competing in women's sports. The former collegiate swimmer took a jab at the candidate and mocked her perspective by stating that she would also be comfortable with Olympians vying against the Paralympic athletes.

"A 'gender-neutral' Olympics…would this woman also support merging the Paralympics with the Olympics? It’s the same logic (or lack thereof). Some people are just too blinded by ideology to see how regressive this is."
Ad
Ad

The 2028 LA Games will include mixed-gender team events in archery, golf, and table tennis.

Riley Gaines shares her perspective on why transgender athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete against biological women

Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference at JW Marriott Miami in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)
Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference at JW Marriott Miami in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)

Riley Gaines started advocating for women's sports after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, when she tied with transgender athlete Lia Thomas and they both settled in fifth place, but only the other athlete was presented with the award. While putting forward her views on why transgender athletes' exclusion is necessary from women's sports, Gaines said:

Ad
“Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity."
Ad
"Sports are the training ground for life. If we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships - but the next generation of women leaders."

Riley Gaines has been a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer while competing for the University of Kentucky.

About the author
Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi Shinde

Janhavi is a Sports Management graduate working as a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She emphasizes meticulous research and fact-checking before creating content, relying on multiple sources including social media platforms like Instagram and Twitter, as well as various sports publications.

She has competed in the 10m Air Rifle Shooting event at the national level alongside renowned athletes such as Anjali Bhagwat, Apurvi Chandela, and Anjum Moudgil, which further fueled her passion for the sport.

Abhinav Bindra is her favorite Olympian, and she particularly cherishes his and Neeraj Chopra's gold medal victories as they revolutionized Indian athletes' mindset towards achieving sporting excellence.

If given the opportunity to introduce a new sport to the Olympics, she would choose American Football for its widespread appeal and intense competition. Apart from reporting on the latest news in the world of Olympics, she likes to immerse herself in reading, painting, and traveling.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Janhavi Shinde
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications