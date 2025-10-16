"A 'gender-neutral' Olympics"- Riley Gaines hits back at Democrat governor candidate for suggesting change in quadrennial games

Riley Gaines recently slammed the California Democratic governor candidate for suggesting gender-neutrality at the upcoming Olympics in Los Angeles. The 2028 LA Games are scheduled from July 14 to 30. The next edition of the Games is set to feature more women athletes than men, with a count of 5,333 and 5,167, respectively. In an interview with Piers Morgan on 'Uncensored,' the governor candidate voiced her opinion that transgender female athletes should be given the opportunity to compete alongside biological women in the Olympics. &quot;They (transgender athletes) should be able to participate with other female athletes,&quot; the candidate chimed in. &quot;I think transgender female athletes are women athletes, and they should be able to compete.&quot;However, her opinion did not align with Gaines, who has frequently protested against the norm of trans athletes competing in women's sports. The former collegiate swimmer took a jab at the candidate and mocked her perspective by stating that she would also be comfortable with Olympians vying against the Paralympic athletes. &quot;A 'gender-neutral' Olympics…would this woman also support merging the Paralympics with the Olympics? It’s the same logic (or lack thereof). Some people are just too blinded by ideology to see how regressive this is.&quot;The 2028 LA Games will include mixed-gender team events in archery, golf, and table tennis. Riley Gaines shares her perspective on why transgender athletes shouldn't be allowed to compete against biological women Riley Gaines during the 10X Ladies Conference at JW Marriott Miami in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Getty Images)Riley Gaines started advocating for women's sports after the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships, when she tied with transgender athlete Lia Thomas and they both settled in fifth place, but only the other athlete was presented with the award. While putting forward her views on why transgender athletes' exclusion is necessary from women's sports, Gaines said:“Title IX was written to protect women based on biological sex - not self-identified gender. To lose that foundational truth is to lose the heart of the law itself. Growth in sports is about more than medals - it’s about pushing ourselves mentally and physically, developing character, working hard, failing with grace, and winning with integrity.&quot;&quot;Sports are the training ground for life. If we allow Title IX to be redefined, we risk losing not just championships - but the next generation of women leaders.&quot;Riley Gaines has been a 12-time NCAA All-American swimmer while competing for the University of Kentucky.