Mondo Duplantis attempted to better his world record of 6.24m at the Ostrava Golden Spike but was unable to do so. However, he still went on to win the event and fans rallied to shower Duplantis with congratulatory notes after his win.

The Swede has cemented his status as one of pole-vaulting's greatest-ever practioners, with indoor and outdoor world records in his name.

At the 2024 Xiamen Diamond League, Duplantis broke his pole vault record for the eighth time, the only man to have cleared six meters at the Xiamen Egret Stadium that evening. The Swede aimed to take a shot at 6.25m, as said to Zlata Tetra in his interview.

Despite not attaining that, he went over 6 meters to claim victory ahead of his rivals. Taking to his Instagram handle, the two-time World Champion said:

"Always great jumping here in Ostrava! 6m for win"

Fans in the comment section couldn't contain their excitement, thus showering Duplantis with appreciative notes.

One fan, having watched him in action from upfront, felt like the pole vaulter was flying.

"It was an incredible feeling to see you in real life! You were flying."

Another fan chimed in to express how incredibly Mondo Duplantis performed in Ostrava.

"An impressive showdown"

One fan called him the greatest of all time.

"The GOAT"

Another fan called the Swede pole vault's "king".

"King of the vault"

One fan claimed that Duplantis was hard to beat in the pole vault.

"No one can touch you"

Another fan congratulated the reigning champion for his Ostrava Golden Spike win.

"Congrats"

Mondo Duplantis wants to contest the sprint race

In 2022, track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce shared the stage with Duplantis in a press conference. They agreed to race each other in the 100m, where the latter stated that he would beat the three-time Olympic gold medalist easily.

Fast forward to now, going into the Ostrava Golden Spike, the 24-year-old expressed his desire to compete in the sprint races again, since he has been eyeing sprinting since 2018 when he first ran in high school.

“I’m still ready to do it. I have been wanting to run the 100m since 2018, when I ran it in high school. I hope I can do it sooner rather than later… It would not be until after the Olympics, but I would not like to do it too late to still be in shape.”

Duplantis will next compete at the Bauhaus-Galan event, which is scheduled to take place on June 2.