"Appalling decision. We are so gutless" - Fans react to British government's support for Russia's participation in Paris Olympics 2024

After the British sports minister expressed his support for the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes at the Paris Olympics 2024 under a neutral flag, the UK government received heavy criticism online.

In early 2023, the British government had written to the IOC's sponsors calling against the participation of Russian and Belarusian athletes in the Paris Olympics due to Russia’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine. While they won't be allowed to participate under the national flags, there is a widespread notion that the IOC could allow the athletes to participate under neutral flags. However, the final decision rests with international federations of the Olympic sports.

Despite a long-standing stance against the matter, the British government has now taken a u-turn. Sports minister Stuart Andrew has written several times to IOC president Thomas Bach that Britain now supports the federation’s decision to let Russian and Belarusian athletes participate under a neutral flag.

However, this didn't bode well online. A fan was baffled by the UK's u-turn on their stance. Expressing displeasure on the decision, the user wrote on X (formerly Twitter):

"Appalling decision. We’re so gutless"

"This is pretty astonishing and slightly beggars belief. For context, Seb Coe has previously stated that World Athletics will not lift its ban on Russian and Belarus athletes competing at Paris 2024. Described it as a 'settled position'", another user commented.

Several fans also recalled the incident involving Roman Abramovich, a Russian oligarch and former owner of Chelsea F.C., who was ousted from the ownership of the club after the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

"Roman Abramovich should be allowed to get his club back", a fan demanded.

"The same fools pushed Roman Abramovich out of England", another commented.

"So Roman Abramovich’s own was pure witch hunt smh", another user questioned.

French president claims Russia is spreading misinformation about Paris Olympics 2024

Emmanuel Macron accuses Russia of spreading misinformation about Paris Olympics 2024

The French President Emmanuel Macron has been very active in making Paris ready to host the Olympics. He recently inaugurated the new Olympic swimming center, and speaking to the media later, Macron made some serious allegations about the Russian state.

The French president was asked whether he thought that Russia was targeting the Paris Olympics 2024 and replied in the affirmative.

"Without a doubt, including in the field of information. Every day (Russia) is putting out stories saying that we are unable to do this or that, so (the Games) would be at risk," he expressed. (via BBC)

The opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics 2024 is scheduled for July 26 and Macron claimed that they would be ready by then.

"We will be ready. We are preparing several scenarios. If the threat were to evolve, if we considered that circumstances made it necessary, we have back-up scenarios", Macron claimed.