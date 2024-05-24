"Battle of the Top Ends"; "Get your popcorn ready"- Fans react to Sha'Carri Richardson & Elaine Thompson-Herah clashing at the Prefontaine Classic

Sha'Carri Richardson and Elaine Thompson-Herah's head-to-head clash at the Prefontaine classic is one of the most anticipated clashes of the season. As the track and field world moves steadily towards the Olympics, the 100m at the Prefontaine Classic will be the first race featuring the reigning Olympic champion and world champion clashing for the prestigious Prefontaine Classic title held in Eugene.

Sha'Carri Richardson opened her Olympic season at the Xiamen Diamond League where she placed second in the 200m behind Australian athlete, Torrie Lewis. On the other hand, the Tokyo Olympic Champion Elaine Thompson-Herah is all set to make her 100m debut at the Prefontaine Classic in Eugene.

The clash between the two greats of the sport fueled huge anticipation among fans. They couldn't help but express their excitement and happiness on social media about the same.

"Battle of the Top Ends," wrote a fan.

"Get your popcorn ready," wrote another fan.

"Be mindful that you may actually be predicting the battle for 2nd as Elaine is just opening up and on the last occasion that we saw SR she was some way off her best form. On the other hand the accomplished Ta Lou seems to already be close to her best. Lets see," another fan chimed in.

"I'm a track guy. These athletes are stunning creatures both men and women. So athletic, graceful, and powerful. Can't wait for the 2024 Olympiad coming soon," wrote another fan.

"This is a bit similar to 2012 when Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Carmelita Jeter met at the 2012 New York Grand Prix before the Olympics. Someone is going to walk away from this race with added confidence," a fan tweeted.

"Surprised they have Elaine competing this close to the Olympics coming off of injury," a fan chimed in.

Sha'Carri Richardson on her 2024 Olympic season opener loss

Day 7 - World Athletics Championships Budapest 2023

Sha'Carri Richardson opened up on her season opener loss to 19-year-old Australian athlete Torrie Lewis in a post-race interview.

“It felt really good about it being the season opener, kind of late for me in this season to open up. I was a little nervous. But once I got on the track it felt like home, so I felt really good with this first performance."I know what I need to work on. Me and my coach, I'm pretty sure by the time I get back to the warm up area, he's already formulating on how to get better for the next race, so I'm excited for my next meet," she said.

With such optimism about her future races, Sha'Carri Richardson remains hopeful to put forward better performances as she eyes her Olympic debut this season.