Track and field sensation Noah Lyles has opened up on representing U. S ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024, claiming that it was a 'bittersweet' experience.

The American sprinter is currently "the fastest man on Earth" and is pitted to break Usain Bolt's 200m record of 19.19 seconds. Lyles has a personal best of 19.31 seconds clocked in 2022 and could break the barrier later this year in Paris.

He started his Olympic year campaign with a bang by clinching a 60m victory at the New Balance Indoor Grand Prix followed by another top finish at the 2024 USATF Indoor Championships. Along with 200m, Lyles is expected to race in the 100m, 4x100m and 4x400m in Paris.

While the 5x Diamond League Champion is the favorite to bring a couple of gold medals for America, he feels 'being black in America' is hard. Speaking in a recent interview with Fox New Digital, Lyles expressed:

"It’s a bittersweet moment. I’m American, and I truly believe that we are the best in the world, especially when it comes to sports."

Lyles went on to claim that he, at times, felt that he wasn't getting the same love back.

"But at the same time, it’s with a heavy heart, because being Black in America, there’s a lot to deal with. I’m not going to go into everything, but it’s not easy". It’s hard to love the country that sometimes doesn’t love you back."

However, the reigning World Champion added that he still felt proud to represent America.

"At the same time, you always want to put your best foot forward. So, it’s a little contradicting, it's with a heavy heart, but it still makes you feel extremely proud because you are an American."

The 26-year-old knows what is expected of him: Gold. And despite all the critic, Lyles is gonna exceed the expectations as he aims for a Quadruple.

Noah Lyles admits thinking of quitting the sport

2024 USATF Indoor Championships-Noah Lyles

In the same interview with Fox News Digital, Noah Lyles admitted that he had thought about quitting. But didn't.

"I feel I can do more good by staying in the sport and still fighting that fight and explaining my message through being in the sport", he explained.

Apart from winning the Olympic golds, Lyles also aims to become a voice of the sport. He wants people to explore the track and field more and more, and if he can be the reason for that, Lyles is all in.

"I want to be able to give my voice and my thoughts and see people look at the sport and be like, ‘Wow, I like that guy, I want to see more of him, I want to watch more of this sport.'"

The opening ceremony of the Paris Olympics is set to take place on 26th July and the fans will be able to see Noah Lyles in action from August 1st, with the track events slotted from 1st to 11th August.