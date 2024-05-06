Riley Gaines recently expressed her intention to present the prize money to English darts player Deta Hedman after the latter's withdrawal from competing against a transgender athlete.

Hedman decided to fortify the match against transgender contender Noa-Lynn van Leuven. She stepped down from the quarterfinal face-off against Van Leuven at the Denmark Open on Saturday, May 4, 2024, in Esbjerg, Denmark. The six-time Denmark Open winner is also an ardent critic of the notion of allowing transgender athletes in women's sports.

Following her withdrawal, van Leuven, who commenced the transition in 2022, advanced to the semi-finals uncontested. Shedding light on the incident by sharing the news on X (formerly known as Twitter), the former NCAA swimmer, Gaines, a staunch advocate for the safety of women in sports, offered the prize money to Hedman while extending her praise.

"I must get into contact with Deta Hedman," Gaines wrote. "I want to pay her the prize money she missed out on, just as @SethDillon and I did with billiards player Kim O'Brien for taking the same stand."

"Bravery deserves to be rewarded," Gaines added.

In March 2024, Gaines awarded the prize money to pool player Kim O'Brien, who refused to compete against the transgender athlete Harriet Haynes, at a European pool tournament.

"Absolutely incredible," she wrote. "At the European Pool Championships, female player, Kim O'Brien, forfeited the women's final where she was set to play male player, Harriet Haynes. I am happily paying her the prize money she lost out on. Stop playing their game. More of this!!"

"It should be an ongoing fund" - Riley Gaines pledges to extend financial support to young girls suspended after forfeiting a clash against transgender athlete

Riley Gaines supports young female athletes withdrawing from competing against transgender athlete.

Riley Gaines recently extended financial aid to Emmy Salerno and four other middle school girls for refraining from competing against a transgender athlete at a shot put throwing event in West Virginia.

The five young female athletes were reportedly banned by their coach from competing in further events. Gaines extended financial support for the girls after author Ashley St. Clair questioned about the availability of college funds.

"It should be an ongoing fund," wrote Gaines. " The risks people (esp young girls) face for speaking out is real. Their bravery should be rewarded. We've already pledged to reimburse the prize money women lose out on for conceding competitions, but this needs to be further incentivized."

Riley Gaines began advocating for women's safety in sports after the incident at the 2022 NCAA Swimming Championships.