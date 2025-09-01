Caeleb Dressel enjoys boating trip with wife Meghan and kids after skipping World Aquatic Championships 2025

Caeleb Dressel enjoyed a boating trip with his wife, Meghan, and his two kids, while he kept away from the competitive pool. Dressel was last seen in action at the TYR Summer Championships in Irvine in August 2025. Caeleb Dressel, one of the most iconic American swimmers, had a significant break from the sport, having suffered from mental health issues and skipping the 2022 World Championships. He also sat out of the World edition the following year until making a dominant return at the 2024 Paris Olympics. In the French capital, the nine-time Olympic gold medalist secured two golds in the 4x100m freestyle and 4x100m mixed medley relays. Dressel was joined by his wife and his newborn son, August Wilder, whom the couple welcomed on February 17, 2025. This year, amid the swimmer's competitive season, he and his wife announced the birth of their second child, a baby girl, Josie Eloise Dressel, in June. As per recent news, the family of four enjoyed a boating trip while the 29-year-old missed the World Championships in Singapore. Caeleb Dressel donned a pair of swim shorts and an American flag-themed scarf tied around his neck, while his son turned up the style in a colorful life jacket. Little Josie was cuddled up with her mother in a baby carrier. &quot;The shrimp are runnin’ folks and I back a mean trailer,&quot; the caption read. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDressel participated in the Florida Summer Senior Championships in July, winning the 50m and 100m butterfly events. He followed up his wins with another podium finish in the 50m freestyle at the TYR Summer Championships. However, the Olympian's name was not present in the psych sheet of the US National Championships. Caeleb Dressel talked about being mindful of his races at the 2028 LA OlympicsDressel at the TYR Summer Championships - Day 1 - (Source: Getty)Caeleb Dressel amassed multiple medals across World and Olympic editions. He even held the long course 100m butterfly and 100m short course 100m individual medley. Having achieved such success on the global stage, Dressel once shared that he plans to compete at the home Games in Los Angeles in 2028, but nothing is in place yet. (via Forbes)&quot;I'm certainly not going to rule out LA 2028. It's always been my dream to compete there, and if I can swim 50 free and make the team, great. If I can do that with 100-meter butterfly as well, that's even better. If I can do it with 50 free, 100 fly, and 100 free, that's the best-case scenario. So yeah, I don't have anything. I don't have anything in place, quite frankly, because I don't need to at the moment.&quot;&quot;I haven't put anything into place, but I would love to talk with Coach Nesty, and I'll do that here in a bit. I'd love to talk to some of my teammates. This will be a very, very thought-out decision,&quot; he added.Dressel also made waves in his NCAA career with the University of Florida, winning 50-yard freestyle, 100-yard freestyle, and 100-yard butterfly titles.