"Can we community note this" - Riley Gaines reacts to U.S. Republican's comments on anti-trans bill

Former NCAA swimmer Riley Gaines recently reacted to Democrat Glenn Frederick Ivey's statements about transgender kids and women's sports.

Ivey has been a member of the House of Representatives from the Maryland Congressional district since 2023. Recently, in his speech at the house, Ivey talked about the anti-trans bill and the predominant increase in the suicide of transgender kids. During his speech, he also mentioned the veto message by the Governor of Utah, Spencer Cox. He said:

"So even if you care about women's sports and even if you are trying to protect women, I am not questioning your honesty and or your position on that. But I do think we should also consider the kids on the other side of this, the kids who are seeing, the transgender kids who are seeing this debate and not this one, but debates across the country at the state level on TV and online. "

He added:

"And to them, this is a message of rejection and exclusion. It's hurtful to them,"

Gaines took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to the video of Ivey's speech at the House of Representatives. The retired swimmer tagged the CEO of X, Elon Musk, asking him about community notes for the video:

"Hey @elonmusk can we community note this??? Women athletes definitely did (and continue to) ask for our own sports free of men lol"

Gaines's caption was a response to Ivey's claim that women athletes didn't ask for the passage of an anti-trans bill.

Outkick pays tribute to Riley Gaines on the occasion of Women's History Month

Riley Gaines

On the occasion of Women's History Month, the sporting media outlet Outkick paid tribute to Riley Gaines for her support of women's sports. This comes after ESPN featured Lia Thomas, a transgender athlete in its celebratory video last year. Gaines reacted to the video calling out the media giant as "spineless".

Clay Travis, founder of Outkick on the other hand appreciated Gaines by saying:

"Here at OutKick, we want to praise real women, like Riley Gaines. She is fearless, she is brave, she is courageous, and, most importantly, she has the truth on her side."

Outkick has also appreciated Riley Gaines' podcast, Gaines for Girls, through which she aims to help and bring out the stories of other women swimmers.

Gaines has been a prominent voice when it comes to the rights of women in sports ever since her feud with Lia Thomas during the NCAA Championships in 2022.