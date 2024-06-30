"Can Noah Lyles catch Usain Bolt?"- Fans react as the American breaks Michael Johnson's 28-year-old record in 200m to qualify for Paris Olympics

Noah Lyles put forward a stellar performance in the finals of the Men's 200m at the U.S. Olympic Track and field trials. The American athlete clocked an impressive 19.53s to qualify for the Paris Olympics, and in the process, also broke legendary athlete Michael Johnson's trials record that stood for 28 years.

Moreover, Noah Lyles clocked the fastest 200m of 2024. The 2023 World Champion had a very successful Olympic Trials campaign where he clinched the titles in both the 100m and 200m, establishing dominance over the sprint events.

Lyles had a slow start in the finals of the 200m where he was trailing behind Kenny Bednarek in the early moments of the race. As the athletes hit the home stretch, Lyles and Bednarek began pulling away from the pack toward the finishing line. It was only in the last 20m that Lyles could get a slight edge over Bednarek, who clocked 19.59s to take the second position.

Fans took to X to express their excitement over the incredible race at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field trials. They brought about comparisons between Lyles and Usain Bolt, who holds the world record for the 200m, clocking 19.19 seconds in the 2009 World Championships.

"Aye yooo, can Noah Lyles catch Usain Bolt?!"wrote a fan.

" Noah Lyles is insane. With him and Kung Fu Kenny we gonna be at the Jamaicans necks this year and I feel really good about our odds!!! TEAM USA," wrote another fan.

"Noah ran Kenny down and Erriyon ran down Christian, what a race," wrote another fan.

" Yea Noah Ate that! Paris is going to be fun," wrote a fan.

" I'm telling you, he can talk all he wants especially when it comes to the world champions debate because he's for real," another fan chimed in.

" He’s going to break the world record one of these days. He is a 200M specialist,"another fan chimed in.

What's next for Noah Lyles?

Noah Lyles concluded his campaign at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials with two back-to-back victories in the 100m and the 200m. He will be representing the United States of America in the Paris Olympics in the 100m, 200m, and 4x400m.

The 2023 World Champion has set the goal of breaking legendary athlete Usain Bolt's record of winning three gold medals in a single Olympic Games. He spoke about his goal after the World Athletics Indoor 2024.

“Last year I went out there and won three gold medals. This year I want to get four. And if I don’t get four, I am going after three world records,”he said. (quoted by USA TODAY).

He will be competing in the Paris Olympics in a quest for his first-ever Olympic Gold Medal.

