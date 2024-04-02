"Can't beat em buy em?"; "Best of the best" - Fans react to Bob Bowman becoming Texas Longhorns' new coach after Eddie Reese's retirement

Bob Bowman, the former coach of the legendary, record-breaking Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps, is set to be appointed as Director of Swimming & Diving for Texas Longhorns. He will replace Eddie Reese, who retired after completing his 46th season at Texas.

Chris Del Conte, Texas athletic director, announced Bob Bowman as the new coach on Monday. He said they had to find the absolute best to continue the Texas Longhorns' proud tradition as the United States' premier program. De Conte added:

"We did just that with Bob Bowman, whose efforts building the Arizona State men's squad into a national champion are truly historic and monumental." (via Texas Sports)

Texas Men's Swimming & Diving also highlighted Bowman's new position on X (formerly Twitter):

"Introducing @coach_bowman as our Director of Swimming & Diving!"

This drew mixed reactions from Bowman's fans. One fan seemed to be in disbelief as they said:

"Damn this really isn't a joke huh"

Another fan sarcastically remarked,

"Can't beat em buy em?"

Yet another fan congratulated Bowman:

"Awesome news! We miss you #CoachBob after your amazing 18 years here with @NBAC1968! Hook 'Em Horns!"

Here are more fan reactions:

Bob Bowman says Texas is entering a new era

Bob Bowman at Austin Elite Invite - Day 2, 2016

Bowman, 58, who helped the Sun Devil's team win its first NCAA team title, expressed excitement to take up the new position at Texas. He said:

"I am honored and tremendously excited to lead the most storied program in collegiate swimming and diving history. It's been a dream of mine since I was a young coach and to have it be fulfilled is an amazing thing."

Bowman added:

"Taking on this new role makes sense because Texas is entering a new era."

He shared his enthusiasm to help the program move forward in an innovative and reimagined way. The head coach said:

"We will coordinate all our efforts, utilize the best resources, the best recruting, the best facilities, and the best staff to create an environment where high performers can thrive." (via Texas Sports)

Bowman is now the seventh head coach in the Texas Men's Swimming and Diving program's 89-year history. He was the head coach for Team USA at the Rio Olympics 2016 and is widely recognized as the former coach of now-retired swimming legend Michael Phelps.

