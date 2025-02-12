"Champ" - Noah Lyles fiancée Junelle Bromfield, Justin Gatlin and others react to Tara Davis-Woodhall's return to 'pit' training

The fiancée of Noah Lyles and other athletic personalities recently shared their elated reaction to Tara Davis-Woodhall who shared a glimpse of her first short jump session.

During her successful collegiate period with the Texas Longhorns, she secured a world record in 2021. At the annual track and field competition of the Clyde Littlefield Texas Relays, Davis-Woodhall etched the world record by jumping 7.14 meters. The athlete also surpassed Klaudia Siciarz's U20 record in the 60m hurdles at the 2018 NCAA Indoor Track and Field Championships.

Currently, Davis-Woodhall is focusing on her career and is also the Track & Field Assistant Coach of K-State, a position she has been handling since last year. The athlete has lately shared her first short-jump practice session, which gained motivating reactions from track champions.

Following is the reel she posted of her practice sessions which she captioned:

"1st short jump session of the year. Me and the pit are back together 🫂✨🥰"

Reacting to her post, acclaimed track and field athlete Junelle Bromfield shared her optimistic reaction sans words which read:

"🔥🔥🔥😍"

Whereas five-time Olympic medalist, Justin Gatlin, shared a one-word reaction which read:

“Champ!”

Tara-Davis Woodhall’s husband Hunter Woodhall, a five-time Olympic medalist, also shared his four-word invigorating reaction.

“Putting in the work,” he commented.

Lindi Marcusen, who broke the record in the 100-meter T63 mentioned:

“🔥🔥🔥”

Davis-Woodhall also clinched a gold medal in the long jump event at the 2024 World Indoor Championship. In 2018, she was named the SEC Indoor Women's Co-Freshman Athlete of the Year.

Tara Davis-Woodhall and husband Hunter share wisdom regarding marriage with Noah Lyles

Noah Lyles at the TRACK & FIELD: FEB 02 New Balance Indoor Grand Prix - Source: Getty

In October last year, Lyles and Junelle Bromfield got engaged. Last month the couple appeared on one of the episodes of “Beyond The Records Podcast” with Noah Lyles and Rai Benjamin. During the podcast, they shared their advice with Noah Lyles on the prospect of marriage.

“Spend the money on the wedding planner. It saves all your headaches because you will just send your mood boards or whatever you want and just say 'yes'.... Noah is going to be like groomzilla,” she said [53:54 onwards].

Both Tara Davis-Woodhall and Hunter Woodhall agreed that hiring a wedding planner would be a wise decision. The long-jump champion continued that the planners help in alleviating stress and the process gets simplified. While expressing her comical side, Davis-Woodhall mentioned that Lyles would be more involved in the process.

